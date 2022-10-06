Must read! This actress was initially offered Shehnaaz Gill's role in Honsla Rakh

MUMBAI: Honsla Rakh, a Punjabi romantic comedy film, was directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and starred Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Shehnaaz Gill. It marked the debut of Diljit Dosanjh as a producer. Shehnaaz Gill made her big debut as the female lead. Her character as Sweety garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Right from her looks, to her acting, and dancing, everything was so on point, and the audience just can’t imagine anyone other than Shehnaaz playing Sweety. However, did you know that Shehnaaz Gill was not the first choice for the character and for the movie ‘Honsla Rakh’?

As shocking as it sounds, it is true. Before Shehnaaz Gill, actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of ‘Chhoti Sardaarni’ fame was offered the role of Sweety in ‘Honsla Rakh’. In an interview, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia mentioned that Diljit Dosanjh himself reached out to her for the role.

The actress stated that she was approached by Diljit Dosanjh for the role via Instagram. She woke up to his text and was so overwhelmed with emotions that she started crying. However, Covid was at its peak and there were some other reasons as well, owing to which Nimrit lost the project.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a popular name in the telly industry and she came to the limelight with her show Choti Sarrdaarni. Her pairing with Avinesh Rekhi was highly appreciated by the audience and the duo enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress was seen in a traditional Punjabi look in the show, but she is very fashionable in the real life.

