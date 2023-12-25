Must Read! Adarsh Gourav's Resolution for 2024: Taming Anger for Self-Transformation

MUMBAI: As the highly anticipated Netflix release 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' approaches, Adarsh Gourav, known for his remarkable portrayal in 'The White Tiger,' shares his resolution for 2024 – a commitment to harnessing and directing his anger constructively.

The actor, appreciated for his nuanced performances, acknowledges that anger, though a natural emotion, can be self-destructive if not managed wisely. With a determination to avoid its pitfalls, Gourav seeks to channelize his anger effectively for personal growth.

Reflecting on his connection with the character Neil in the upcoming film, Adarsh highlights the perceptive casting decisions of Arjun, Nandini, Karan, and Zoya. According to him, each actor embodies the essence of their respective roles.

Also Read: Revealed! Adarsh Gourav’s first look from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan revealed along with the trailer announcement

Drawing parallels with Neil's feelings of inadequacy and insecurity, Gourav opens up about his own initial experiences in Mumbai, where he faced a cultural shock and grappled with financial insecurity.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' directed by Arjun Varain Singh, unfolds as a coming-of-age drama exploring the intertwined lives of three best friends. These characters navigate the complexities of goals, relationships, and emotions together, forming the core narrative of the film.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the movie stars Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles and is slated for release on Netflix on December 26.

Also Read: Announcement! Here's Ananya Pandey's first look from the Netflix movie Kho Gaye hum Kaha, trailer deets inside

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala



