Must Read! “Adipurush makers should learn from the makers of HanuMan team” netizens react as they praise movie HanuMan and its VFX

MUMBAI : Movie HanuMan has finally hit the big screen, the movie that has great names like Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Deepak Shetty, Ravi Teja is directed by Prasanth Varma and the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the trailer had brought some positive comments for its great visuals when it was out, well now the full movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over.

The movie is getting love not only for the storyline and the lovely concept of mythological super hero but also for its great visuals and superb VFX, the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actor and the movie along with the movie makers.

Well many have compared the movie with movie Adipurush and said this movie HanuMan is a slap on the face of makers of Adipurush, here are the tweets and posts shared by the fans all over.

Difference btw #Adipurush& #Hanuman pic.twitter.com/WdGtTsJYQM — (@SRK_ALLU_DHF) January11, 2024 Goosebumps



100times better than @omraut's ₹700 cr Adipurush. Hanuman movie budget is ₹30 crores. #Hanuman#AyodhyaRamTemple #HanumanReview#HanumanMoviepic.twitter.com/YRRCq8dwe6 —Filmy Bhaiya (@filmybhaiya) January12, 2024 #Hanumanis reminding how bad #Adipurushwas pic.twitter.com/IVOtqXhK5k —VCD (@VCDtweets) January12, 2024 Adipurush Team Should learn from #Hanumanmovie makers , how to make a good movie.



Jai shree Ram pic.twitter.com/NqTxvkrbrL —Dhruv Tripathi (@Dhruv_tr108) January11, 2024 Adipurush budget- ₹600 Crores

HanuMan budget-₹55 Crores



Director Prasanth Varma refused to call his moviea mythology & said that it is Bharat's itihasa (History) #Hanuman#HanumanReview pic.twitter.com/zog0R8uhwK —Ramesh Mhatre (@AarMhatre) January11, 2024 PB Fans to Adipurush Director

After Watching#HanuManVFX pic.twitter.com/7vGZpiQWNw —Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Meme Project (@enememeproject) January12, 2024 Let's Do It.... OM Come to my room! #OMRaut| #HanumanReview| #Adipurush| #Hanumanpic.twitter.com/yXjPdJADm7 —BFilmy Official (@BFilmyOfficial) January11, 2024 Arey #Omraut #Adipurush#Hanuman #Prabhas#Tejsajja#HanuManEverywhere #PrashanthVarma



Follow us @tollymasti pic.twitter.com/BqpxKOkZF5 —Tollymasti (@tollymasti) January12, 2024 Ee pandga ki Family tho enjoy chese movie #Hanuman ️️



️







pic.twitter.com/nos2h1KZYv —Meg 'NTR' (@meghanath9999) January12, 2024

Also read-Trailer Out! One of the most awaited movies HanuMan’s trailer is out, check the deets inside

As we see many are not in favour of Adipurush and said the makers should learn from the team of HanuMan as too how to make use of great visuals and VFX, also many have compared the budget of the movie Adipurush which is said to be 600 crores and delivering very average and bad vfx driven movie, and said HanuMan is only 55 crores and it has great VFX.

Indeed the movie is getting good word of mouth and we see what records the movie will set in the coming time. What are your views on these tweets and how did you like the movie HanuMan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-OMG! Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe’s next movie will be Adhira but that’s not all, check out more deets inside