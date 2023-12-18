Must Read! After Tejas, these are some more movies that Aerial based action, check out the list

The audience have observed that there are some aerial action movies which have been or will be released.
Tejas

MUMBAI: A lot of movies and OTT series have been released this year and the audience have fallen in love with a lot of content. It seems that this year is an amazing one for the Hindi Film Industry and even for the South Film Industry.

The movies have been making a huge impact on the audience and the actors have been trending a lot on social media while the netizens are also giving their reviews and reactions.

This year, there are many actors who made a comeback and many actors who made their debut. We got to see Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol making an impactful comeback with huge blockbusters like Pathaan and Gadar 2 respectively.

One thing that the audience observed was that there was a variety of action and thriller not just in movies but also in series. However, there’s another observation if we’re talking about common points, it is that there are some aerial action movies which have been or will be released.

We can see that Aerial Action has become a new topic which is being followed. When it comes to aerial action movies we can talk about the following movies:

Tejas

This movie, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, was written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Along with Kangana Ranaut, the movie also featured Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra in supporting roles. The movie was released on 27th October this year and while the movie did not do so well commercially, the movie was in fact loved by a lot of Kangana fans

Fighter

This is an upcoming movie that’s directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. While the film was announced on 10 January 2021, it is now set to release on 25th Jan, 2024.

Operation Valentine

This is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat movie that will showcase our Air Force heroes on the front-lines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

Captain India

Hansal Mehta is coming up with a movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, which is going to be based on a real life story of a successful rescue mission. The director has given some good hits earlier like Aligarh, Shahid, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. In the movie, Kartik will play the main role and it’ll be interesting to see how the movie performs.

So what do you think about these movies? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

About Author

