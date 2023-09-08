Must read! Akshay Kumar arranges a special screening of OMG 2 at Isha Yoga Center, skips the promotional event of the film; Sadhguru reacts

AKSHAY KUMAR

MUMBAI:  Oh My God 2 is all set to release in theatres on August 11. Ahead of the release, the team of the much-anticipated film is busy with promotions. However, Akshay skipped the promotional event held in Mumbai on Tuesday (August 8). The event was attended by Pankaj Tripathị and Yami Gautam Dhar.

On Tuesday, the makers hosted a promotional event for the upcoming film, OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar. The promotional event was attended by Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam but not Akshay Kumar, who is playing the lead in the film.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on Monday (August 7) praised Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 saying that it was important to"educate young people on how to handle their bodily needs." Akshay recently arranged a special preview of his upcoming film, OMG 2 for Sadhguru at the lsha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. 

He wrote on Twitter, "Namaskaramn @akshaykumar. Wonderful having you here at the Isha Yoga Center & learning about 'Oh My handle their bodily needs is most essential if we want to cultivate a society that is sensitive to the safety & dignity of its women. It is time youth to handle their body, mind & emotions rather than being purely information oriented. - Sg #OMG2."

Akshay responded to the spiritual guru with gratitude and wrote, "Namaskaramn @SadhguruJV Was an absolute honour to visit the Isha Yoga Center. I had one of the best experiences ever. Thank you for watching OMG 2 and for your insightful, kind feedback. Means so much to me and my entire team that you liked and blessed our effort."

After the CBFC cleared OMG 2 and gave it A certificate, it is now being reported that the film has gotten censor certification for viewing by the 12+ age group in UAE and Oman without any cuts. The film is said to be on the need for sex education.

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka: Exclusive! A new entry to create more dramatic changes in Aradhana’s life!
MUMBAI:  Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Wow! Check out how the winner’s trophy as netizens announce the winner
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place on Monday the...
Pushpa Impossible: Woah! Viren’s behaviour motivates Pushpa
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Sanjot accuses Dilpreet of ruining her first food order
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
India's Got Talent Season 10: Kya Baat Hai! Shilpa Shetty unties with her fan after seven years; he impresses with this magic trick; read to know more
MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
Kundali Bhagya: Is Nidhi planning a sinister attack on Preeta in a quest for revenge?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime show Kundali Bhagya, has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television...
