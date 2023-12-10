Must read! Akshay Kumar opens up about reuniting with Raveena Tandon after 20 years; Says 'We've done maximum hit films together'

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar recently discussed his upcoming reunion with former co-star Raveena Tandon in a new interview. Speaking to the news outlet, Akshay expressed his excitement for the Welcome to the Jungle filming, which would reunite them on screen for the first time in nearly twenty years.

Akshay told, "We're doing a film called 'Welcome to the Jungle' for which we will begin shooting soon. And that song is a brilliant song and even Tip Tip Barsa Paani also. We've done maximum hit films together and I am looking forward to starting the shoot (of Welcome to the Jungle) after a long long time and we will be together on the same screen."

Together, Akshay and Raveena have produced successful movies like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Mohra. In addition to being ex-costars and the duo, Akshay and Raveena have appeared together in the hit songs Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. They last appeared together in 2004's Police Force An Inside Story.

In 1995, Raveena and Akshay began dating. In the late 1990s, they became engaged. They later broke off their relationship for unknown reasons. While Raveena later married businessman Anil Thadani in 2004, Akshay continued to date and eventually wed Twinkle Khanna in 2001.

When discussing the failed engagement earlier this year, Raveena said, “We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal.”

Apart from Welcome to the Jungle, Akshay's most recent movie was Mission Raniganj, which is now playing in theatres. He will return to the character of a top cop in Rohit Shetty's upcoming installment of his successful franchise. He makes a special appearance as Sooryavanshi in the movie Singham Again. The film's main actors are Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer Singh will also make a cameo appearance as Simmba.

He also in the remake of a Hindi version of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theatres in February 2024. Alongside Tiger Shroff, he will appear in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The follow-up to his successful comic franchise, Housefull, is also in production. A movie about India's airstrike on Pakistan has recently been unveiled by Akshay. The movie, with the working title Sky Force, is helmed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

