Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses

While Badshah denied the claims of marrying Isha Rikhi, the fans of the rapper are now pairing him with Hania Aamir, the Pakistani actress who is loved for her show Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba and more.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 13:39
movie_image: 
Badshah

MUMBAI : Badshah is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, businessman and philanthropist who has established himself, not just in the music industry but also in the world of Hindi film industry.

Badshah has become a global personality and fans of the rapper love seeing his social media posts where he keeps posting latest updates from his personal and professional life. The fans of the rapper are always curious to know more about his life and what project he is coming up with.

The rapper has not just produced music but has also been the judge of the music reality show MTV Hustle. He is also seen as the judge in the second season of the reality show. The audience love Badshah, be it his music, his lyrics, his production or even his personality.

Also read - Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki trailer to be released tomorrow?

Earlier, there was a lot of buzz about Badshah dating a Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. However, since a few days, the rapper has been making the headlines as he is being paired with his rumoured girlfriend Hania Aamir.

The pictures have been floating around on social media. However, this isn’t the first time he has been paired with a celebrity. There was also a time recently when the fans of the rapper spotted Badshah with Mrunal Thakur walking hand-in-hand and it became headlines.

To the unversed, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih and got divorced in 2020. They have a daughter together named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

While Badshah denied the claims of marrying Isha Rikhi, the fans of the rapper are now pairing him with Hania Aamir, the Pakistani actress who is loved for her show Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba and more.

This has happened due to Hania and Badshah’s pictures together from the time when they were in Dubai.

The Pakistani actress made her debut with ‘Janaan’ but got recognition from ‘Titli’.

While there are speculations about Badshah’s dating life, the fans of the rapper are awaiting for his clarity on the matter.

Also read -OMG! When Janhvi Kapoor wanted to quit acting, “What’s the point..”

What do you think about Badshah and Hania Aamir? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

 


 

Badshah Hania Aamir Mrunal Thakur Isha rikhi rapper Indian rappers Badshah fans MTV Hustle Pakistani actress MRUNAL THAKUR HOT Hindi music industry hindi movie industry TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 13:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhanak: Oh No! Tejas kidnaps Jhanak to get married to her, Anirudh worried for her safety
MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Neil Bhatt gets a special power during nomination; check out the nominated contestants for this week
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top ten...
Kudos! Jyoti Mukherjee and Aishani Yadav roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the...
Must Read! Long term shows don’t perform the same everyday, it is important to take corrective measures without getting demoralized: Rajan Shahi
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is one of the most popular producers on television. He is the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata...
Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses
MUMBAI : Badshah is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, businessman and philanthropist who has...
Oh No! Ajay Devgn injures his eye while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again
MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry. His talent is indisputable with...
Recent Stories
Badshah
Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses
Latest Video
Related Stories
Singham Again
Oh No! Ajay Devgn injures his eye while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again
Animal
Box office! It's a blockbuster weekend for Animal, whereas Sam Bahadur is still struggling
Shah Rukh Khan
Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki trailer to be released tomorrow?
Sonarika Bhadoria
Hawwt! Here are times actress Sonarika Bhadoria raised temperature with her hotness
Housefull
Wow! Housefull 5 finally gets release date
Dia
Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16