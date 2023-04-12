Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses

MUMBAI : Badshah is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, businessman and philanthropist who has established himself, not just in the music industry but also in the world of Hindi film industry.

Badshah has become a global personality and fans of the rapper love seeing his social media posts where he keeps posting latest updates from his personal and professional life. The fans of the rapper are always curious to know more about his life and what project he is coming up with.

The rapper has not just produced music but has also been the judge of the music reality show MTV Hustle. He is also seen as the judge in the second season of the reality show. The audience love Badshah, be it his music, his lyrics, his production or even his personality.

Earlier, there was a lot of buzz about Badshah dating a Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. However, since a few days, the rapper has been making the headlines as he is being paired with his rumoured girlfriend Hania Aamir.

The pictures have been floating around on social media. However, this isn’t the first time he has been paired with a celebrity. There was also a time recently when the fans of the rapper spotted Badshah with Mrunal Thakur walking hand-in-hand and it became headlines.

To the unversed, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih and got divorced in 2020. They have a daughter together named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

While Badshah denied the claims of marrying Isha Rikhi, the fans of the rapper are now pairing him with Hania Aamir, the Pakistani actress who is loved for her show Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba and more.

This has happened due to Hania and Badshah’s pictures together from the time when they were in Dubai.

The Pakistani actress made her debut with ‘Janaan’ but got recognition from ‘Titli’.

While there are speculations about Badshah’s dating life, the fans of the rapper are awaiting for his clarity on the matter.

What do you think about Badshah and Hania Aamir? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

