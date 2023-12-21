Must Read! Arbaaz Khan all set to tie the knot with Makeup artist Shura Khan on 24th December

Now, Arbaaz is all set to marry Shura Khan on 24th December in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora.
Arbaaz Khan

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/filmmaker who was initially married to Malaika Arora, has been making headlines for his breakup with model Giorgia Andriani and now the Dabangg actor has reportedly found love again with make-up artist Shura Khan, who he met on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, which will release next year.

Now, Arbaaz is all set to marry Shura Khan on 24th December in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Shura, who is a professional make-up artist has worked with celebs like Raveena Tandon earlier. The duo were initially talking on a professional level but later they became friends and have developed a liking for each other.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two announced their separation in March 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017.

Arbaaz and Giorgia were deeply in love and were also planning to settle down; however the duo decided to separate due to their differences. In an interview, Giorgia said that Arbaaz and her are poles apart and are very different in their thinking. She also mentioned that his ex-wife Malaika Arora had nothing to do with their break-up.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    

Credit-IndiaToday

