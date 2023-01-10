Must Read! Atlee shares his experience on working with Shah Rukh Khan

After the super success of Pathaan, SRK fans are eager to see the actor in his action avatar once again. The film has reached the amazing feat of Rs 1000 crores.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 12:15
movie_image: 
Atlee

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and more has opened to a thunderous advance booking internationally, three weeks prior its release. After the super success of Pathaan, SRK fans are eager to see the actor in his action avatar once again. The film has reached the amazing feat of Rs 1000 crores. 

Also Read-Wow! Jawan sees remarkable advance sales three weeks prior to the release

Atlee expressed his adulation for SRK and his experience of working with him saying, “He’s a man of love and heart. He really welcomed us. He was loving me like anything. So I have to give it back with great love. So I always used to say, ”Sir, how much I love you, you will only know when the film releases.’ ‘I know sir,’ he used to say. But as a joke I always used to say this. I think I didn’t have any discomfort working when I crossed my comfort zone. My mindset was whether I’m taking a risk or I’m taking the correct call. But when I came here, when I came to Bombay, when I met Shah Rukh sir, when I started working with him, I didn’t see any difference. I just worked with the same technician, same team, with which I had worked on my previous film.”

He further added, “You have to ask Shah Rukh sir whether he was comfortable. Because we were talking in Tamil. We were talking in Telugu and Malayalam. But he is a king by himself. I know that. And he was enjoying the process. He was just going behind everyone and saying, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m not just saying this for the sake of an interview. If Aryan had directed Shah Rukh sir, how comfortable he would have been, I was in that zone.”

Also Read-Wow! Jawan sees remarkable advance sales three weeks prior to the release

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress 
 

Sumit Arora JAWAN Nayanthara Sanya Malhotra Atlee Movie News Deepika Padukone Sanjay Dutt Priyamani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Dhaval fills Natasha’s hairline with sindoor
MUMBAI:  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Mahima Nambiar praises Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2, calls it her ‘dream project’
MUMBAI: Chandramukhi 2 recently released on 28th and is receiving mixed to positive response. The film stars Raghava...
Wow! Aayush Sharma reveals brother in law Salman Khan gifted him hand painted Quran verse, “he decided to do this for us”
MUMBAI: The Hindi Film industry is a glamorous place but also a tough place to survive. There are many who are one hit...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Really! Blood soaked Kunal marks his entry leaving Vandana shocked
MUMBAI:  Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kya Baat Hai! Ishaan gets protective toward Savi
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Must Read! Atlee shares his experience on working with Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi,...
Recent Stories
Chandramukhi 2
Wow! Mahima Nambiar praises Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2, calls it her ‘dream project’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Chandramukhi 2
Wow! Mahima Nambiar praises Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2, calls it her ‘dream project’
Salman Khan
Wow! Aayush Sharma reveals brother in law Salman Khan gifted him hand painted Quran verse, “he decided to do this for us”
Vicky Kaushal
Really! Vicky Kaushal Spills the beans on working with wife Katrina Kaif, “I believe it will happen soon…”
SALMAN KHAN
Throwback! When Salman Khan defended Shah Rukh Khan on Bigg Boss amid their on-going feud
KANGANA RANAUT
Wow! Kangana Ranaut praises Prabhas for his pan-India success, expresses her willingness to work with him again
KARAN JOHAR
Woah! Karan Johar reveals about Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra's love story in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani being inspired from a family member