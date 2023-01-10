Must Read! Atlee shares his experience on working with Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and more has opened to a thunderous advance booking internationally, three weeks prior its release. After the super success of Pathaan, SRK fans are eager to see the actor in his action avatar once again. The film has reached the amazing feat of Rs 1000 crores.

Atlee expressed his adulation for SRK and his experience of working with him saying, “He’s a man of love and heart. He really welcomed us. He was loving me like anything. So I have to give it back with great love. So I always used to say, ”Sir, how much I love you, you will only know when the film releases.’ ‘I know sir,’ he used to say. But as a joke I always used to say this. I think I didn’t have any discomfort working when I crossed my comfort zone. My mindset was whether I’m taking a risk or I’m taking the correct call. But when I came here, when I came to Bombay, when I met Shah Rukh sir, when I started working with him, I didn’t see any difference. I just worked with the same technician, same team, with which I had worked on my previous film.”

He further added, “You have to ask Shah Rukh sir whether he was comfortable. Because we were talking in Tamil. We were talking in Telugu and Malayalam. But he is a king by himself. I know that. And he was enjoying the process. He was just going behind everyone and saying, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m not just saying this for the sake of an interview. If Aryan had directed Shah Rukh sir, how comfortable he would have been, I was in that zone.”

