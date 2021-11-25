Must read! Bollywood actresses who love to practice YOGA to stay fit!

MUMBAI: There are many actresses in Bollywood who love to practice yoga daily. Yoga helps them to stay healthy and fit. Here are a few stars who regularly practice yoga and are setting a great example for the audience as to why it is so important in our lives.

1) Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has always shown her love for Yoga. She has been practicing yoga for more than 18 years now. The actress has also released a DVD by the name of Shilpa’s Yoga which was a big hit.

2) Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the actors who love to practise Yoga. She is also inspiring many fans to follow her footsteps.

3) Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is the actress who has aces yoga asanas like nobody else does. Fit and health, the actress has been posting various pictures and videos while doing different yoga asanas on her social media platforms.

4) Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika Arora Khan practices her yoga daily in her workout routine. She also endorses yoga and asks her fans to practice it to keep the body fit and healthy. She has also opened a Yoga Studio in Mumbai as a business venture.

5) Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to do yoga in her daily routine. Her routine includes power yoga and hot yoga. The actress has also said in many interviews that Yoga has helped her to lose weight post-pregnancy.

6) Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra started practicing Yoga even before she entered Bollywood. She regularly practices Yoga now and one can easily see the transformation the actress has gone through over the years.

