Must read! Boney Kapoor breaks silence on the delay of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

MUMBAI: Fans have been waiting to witness Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan for a long time. However, the film has been facing multiple delays. A recent report suggested Maidaan remains unfinished as the budget has gone overboard. The film’s co-producer Boney Kapoor, however, denied the buzz and shared that the team would soon share a release date.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, co-producer Boney shared, “I recently showed some portions of the film to almost 300 people in Chennai and they loved it. The film’s shoot is complete; however, extensive VFX work is underway, which is taking some time. Contrary to what reports suggest, the budget has not been exceeded.” As per the report, the release date of the movie will be decided next week.

The official spokesperson for Maidaan also dismissed the reports and told the publication, “The film is on track, and there are no issues. The film’s release date is pending as of now.”

A source close to the movie’s production team explained that the delay is due to the many big films lined up in the next few months. While Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is scheduled for Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will release on December 1, followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki on Christmas.

“Maidaan is a unique film with a long-lasting appeal. It is expected to gain momentum through word of mouth, much like Dangal. Hence, we are taking our time to select the date and there’s no rush,” the source shared with HT.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan will see Ajay Devgn star as the unsung hero of the Golden Age of Indian Football.

Ajay recently kickstarted the shoot of Singham Again along with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. The Rohit Shetty directorial will also star TV actor Shweta Tiwari.

