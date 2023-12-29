Must Read! Bosco Martis Raises Concerns: Choreographers Uncredited in Fighter Movie Posters

MUMBAI: Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis, known for his dynamic dance compositions, recently took to social media to address an ongoing issue faced by choreographers in the film industry. Martis, part of the celebrated duo Bosco-Caesar, shared a lengthy post on Instagram, highlighting the absence of choreographer credits in promotional material for the movie "Fighter," starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

In his post, Martis expressed his disappointment with the film industry's reluctance to acknowledge the hard work and creativity of choreographers, particularly when it comes to promotional material such as movie posters. He cited instances where the contributions of choreographers are overlooked, and despite the widespread popularity of songs and dance steps, their names are often omitted.

Martis mentioned, "It's been 22 years we have been doing choreography and still find it a struggle to put our names on any promotional material of movies. Where the song and dance are celebrated by the nation and also worldwide."

Also Read: 'Remo inspired many choreographers to move to direction,' says Bosco Martis

The choreographer highlighted the irony of filmmakers mentioning the names of music directors, lyricists, and singers but not crediting choreographers in promotional material. He called for a change in this practice, emphasizing the need for choreographers to be celebrated and recognized for their contributions to the art form.

Bosco Martis concluded his post by encouraging future choreographers to stand up for their rights and strive for the recognition they deserve. He expressed hope for corrections in the industry's approach, urging filmmakers to include choreographer credits in all promotional platforms, including posters, radio, and other promotional materials related to the choreographed songs.

The post sheds light on the ongoing challenges faced by choreographers in the film industry and advocates for a shift in the recognition and celebration of their creative contributions.

Also Read: Exclusive! “This is a complete fun movie which an entire family can go and watch” Bosco Martis on his movie Rocket Gang

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Republic World