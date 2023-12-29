Must Read! Bosco Martis Raises Concerns: Choreographers Uncredited in Fighter Movie Posters

Choreographer Bosco Martis expresses disappointment over the lack of credits for dance sequences in Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. He calls for the recognition of choreographers in promotional material.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 14:55
movie_image: 
Bosco Martis

MUMBAI: Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis, known for his dynamic dance compositions, recently took to social media to address an ongoing issue faced by choreographers in the film industry. Martis, part of the celebrated duo Bosco-Caesar, shared a lengthy post on Instagram, highlighting the absence of choreographer credits in promotional material for the movie "Fighter," starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

In his post, Martis expressed his disappointment with the film industry's reluctance to acknowledge the hard work and creativity of choreographers, particularly when it comes to promotional material such as movie posters. He cited instances where the contributions of choreographers are overlooked, and despite the widespread popularity of songs and dance steps, their names are often omitted.

Martis mentioned, "It's been 22 years we have been doing choreography and still find it a struggle to put our names on any promotional material of movies. Where the song and dance are celebrated by the nation and also worldwide."

Also Read: 'Remo inspired many choreographers to move to direction,' says Bosco Martis

The choreographer highlighted the irony of filmmakers mentioning the names of music directors, lyricists, and singers but not crediting choreographers in promotional material. He called for a change in this practice, emphasizing the need for choreographers to be celebrated and recognized for their contributions to the art form.

Bosco Martis concluded his post by encouraging future choreographers to stand up for their rights and strive for the recognition they deserve. He expressed hope for corrections in the industry's approach, urging filmmakers to include choreographer credits in all promotional platforms, including posters, radio, and other promotional materials related to the choreographed songs.

The post sheds light on the ongoing challenges faced by choreographers in the film industry and advocates for a shift in the recognition and celebration of their creative contributions.

Also Read:  Exclusive! “This is a complete fun movie which an entire family can go and watch” Bosco Martis on his movie Rocket Gang

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Republic World

 

Bosco Martis FIGHTER MOVIE Choreographers credits promotional material recognition dance sequences Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan Bollywood entertainment industry social media advocacy.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 14:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Heartbreaking! Deepti wants to divorce Ashwin.
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Big Twist! Raghav’s family will stay at Pashminna’s houseboat
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Exclusive! Apara Mehta comes on board for Dice Media’s remake of popular American drama Jane The Virgin
MUMBAI: There are a lot of new shows in the pipeline.There are many projects which are being lined-up and there are...
Vanshaj: Major twist! Bhoomi hides a secret from Yuvika
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Danger! Shaurya’s life is at Risk
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Yashraj slaps Garry for calling an ambulance
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Bosco Martis
Must Read! Bosco Martis Raises Concerns: Choreographers Uncredited in Fighter Movie Posters
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tapsee
Wow! Tapsee Pannu's New Year Escapade: Romantic Getaway with Boyfriend Mathias Boe in Kerala?"
Orry
Finally! Orry revealed THIS reason behind addressing Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazrika as her husband after her clarification; Read on to know more!
Ram
OMG! Ram Gopal Varma lodges complaint against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivasa Rao for offering Rupees 1 Crore bounty on his head
Mukesh
OMG! Mukesh Bhatt breaks silence about Triptii Dimri’s casting for Aashiqui 3, says 'I haven't even met this lady'
Shah Rukh Khan
What! Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Response to Dealing with 'Nonsense' in Recent Fan Interaction
Katrina Kaif
Heartwarming! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Radiant Christmas Celebration Unveiled in Heartwarming Photos