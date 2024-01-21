Must Read! Chak De India cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee fondly recalls how difficult it was to capture a victorious moment from the film; Says ‘That was the truth’

MUMBAI: Chak De India, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is still regarded as one of his greatest roles. One of the best sports films produced in India is regarded as being Shimit Amin's view. In a recent interview, the film's cinematographer, Sudeep Chatterjee, discussed the film's production and how difficult it was to ensure that it doesn’t look like the audience is watching televised sports.

Sudeep discussed the moment when the Indian team won the World Cup and the players rushed onto the field, with an emotional Kabir Khan standing on the edge of the field, in a conversation. “That moment is actually a very sad moment because all the glory and the victory belongs to the girls and he is the one in the background, very few people will even know about his contribution. For me, that was the truth of the scene,” he said.

Regarding the framing of Shah Rukh's close-up against the Indian flag in the backdrop when the team won the World Cup, Sudeep claimed that he and Shimin had numerous conversations. “There is a great dignity with which this moment was shot. At some point, you move away, you let him be because that moment must be something to him,” he shared.

According to Sudeep Chatterjee, the crew had to come up with numerous ingenious methods to record the matches to maintain the fast-paced nature of the sport. “You have to make sure you are not shooting it like television,” he shared as he went on to say that, in contrast to actual sports, they were able to get glances at the players and reveal to the viewers their inner monologue. According to Sudeep, the actors' movements and matching were so carefully rehearsed that they were able to film a scene knowing just how the actors would move.

Famously, Chak De India casts hockey players as well as actors in its cast. Players received acting training, and actors received training in the sport.

