Must read! Check out the list of actresses who made their debut with Yash Raj Films

We have seen some amazing talents making their debut along with the production house Yash Raj Films and today let us have a look at the Bollywood actresses who started their acting journey with YRF
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films is no doubt one of the leading production house in the Bollywood industry, we have seen seen some amazing movies coming from the side of the production house Yash Raj Films which have indeed created a solid mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

No doubt the upcoming projects and the movies of the Yash Raj production have always been the talk of the town, also the fans eagerly look forward to their projects. Having said that we have seen some amazing talent making their debut along with the production Yash Raj Films and today let us have a look at the list of actresses who have made their Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films

1. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is no doubt one of the most doubt actresses we have in Bollywood, right from her debut movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi the actress had made her strong mark and proved her talent, this movie which also had Shahrukh Khan in the leading role came from the production house Yash Raj Films

2. Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra who is known not only for her amazing contribution but also for her cuteness also made her Bollywood debut along with the movie coming from the production house Yash Raj Films. It was the year 2011 when the debut movie of the actor is Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was released which had Ranveer Singh in the leading role.

3. Vaani Kapoor

Vani Kapoor is one such actress who is looked up not only because of her performance but also because of her fitness, she is indeed one of the most loved actresses in the acting industry and talking about her debut movie Shuddh Desi Romance had come from the production house Yash Raj Films.

4. Bhumi Pednekar

Known for her versatile acting contribution actress Bhumi Pednekar also made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dum Laga Ke haisha which had Ayushman Khurana in the leading role the movie is also a product of Yash Raj Films.

5. Shalini Pandey

The Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey was seen making her Bollywood debut with the movie Jayehsbhai Jordaar which had Ranveer Singh in the leading role. She is currently getting some amazing response for her character and her Bollywood debut.

6. Manushi Chhillar

Another beauty queen who is all set to make her Bollywood debut is Manushi Chhillar. Manushi will be seen along with the actor Akshay Kumar in the upcoming movie Prithviraj which is again a Yash Raj Films product.

Well these are the list of actresses who made their acting debut with the production house Yash Raj Films, what are your views on this and which actress is your favourite, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

