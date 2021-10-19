Must read! Check out the list of SHORTEST MARRIAGES in the Bollywood industry

MUMBAI: Marriages these days have become too difficult to last and the divorce rates in our country are increasing.

There could be many factors why marriages don’t work these days maybe because of lack of compatibility or maybe at one point they just don’t get along. The infidelity rate has also raised and hence so many marriages are ending in no time.

When it comes to the Bollywood industry so many marriages have ended, some have called it quits after years of marriage and some have ended in no time. The reason they state is just that they don’t get along.

Today maintaining a marriage is so difficult as to many factors are overlooked or too many questions are been asked before one ties the knot.

There is no formula to a successful marriage as when things go bad between two people no one knows.

Today we bring you the list of marriages in Bollywood that lasted for a short time and ended with a divorce.

There are few couples whose marriages ended soon; check out the list below :

1 Rekha and Mukesh

Rekha and Mukesh were married for 12 months and since her husband was suffering from depression he committed and suicide and the marriage, unfortunately, came to an end.

2. Karan Singh Grover and Shraddha Nigam

Karan and Shraddha were married only for ten months before they took a divorce, the reason to end the marriage was Karan’s infidelity with his choreographer, Nicole, back then when he had participated in a dance reality show.

3. Karan and Mallika Sherawat

Mallika was married to a pilot named Karan for about twelve months and the couple got divorced.

4. Samrat and Manisha Koirala

Manisha and Samrat got married in the year 2010 but then filed for divorce within two years and ended the marriage.

5. Sajid Nadiadwala and Divya Bharti

Sajid and Diya got married in 1992 and within 11 months the marriage ended as Divya passed away from falling from a balcony.

6. Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira

Pulkit and Shwetha were married for 11 months before they called it quits and filed for divorce.

7. Chahat and Bharat

Chahat and Bharat were married for eight months before they called it quits the couple as two children.

8. Mandana and Gaurav

Mandana and Gaurav got married in 2017 and they filed for divorce within six months and got separated.

9. Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget

Karan and Jennifer were one of the most loved real-life couples on television and they tied the knot in 2012 but the marriage ended within two years which took their fans by shock.

10. Sara Khan and Ali Merchant

Sara and Ali got married on national television on Bigg Boss Season 4 in the year 2010 and within a year in 2011 they filed for a divorce and ended the marriage

These were a few couples whose marriage lasted for a short while and it never reached a happy ending story.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

