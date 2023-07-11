Must Read! Check out these expensive gifts that these film actresses received on Karwa Chauth

MUMBAI: Recent years of the Hindi movie industry have seen some amazing real life love stories and the fans loved seeing their favourite celebrities get married to the love of their life.

Fans love to see all that happens in their favourite celebrity’s personal and professional life. There are times when people also observe celebrities and the way they celebrate certain festivals and follow certain rituals.

Be it Diwali, Christmas, Halloween, even Navratri, fans love to see the celebrities dress up and come with their A-game. When it comes to the actresses, the divas always make a style statement with their sense of fashion.

However, fashion isn’t all that the fans notice as they also want to see if the festivals and rituals are followed well. This time, the fans were really happy seeing celebrities follow Karwa Chauth with all things right and even the chemistry between the couples was something that fans could not help but fall in love with.

However, leaving fashion aside, there is something else that the fans want to know related to the celebration of Karwa Chauth. So here we are, updating you with reportedly the most expensive gifts of Hindi movie actresses. So check it below:

Kiara Advani

Kiara tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra on 7th Feb, 2023 and on 1st November the couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth. Reportedly, Kiara received a pair of diamond earrings which was gifted to her by Sidharth which cost approx. 6 lakh.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra got married to Raghav Chadha on 24th September this year and the couple then celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on 1st November. Parineeti Chopra shared pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebration on her Instagram profile and fans loved seeing this cute couple so excited. As per sources, Parineeti received a gold chain and a gold bracelet as a gift from Raghav Chadha. While the gold chain costs 1 lakh, the gold bracelet is 2.5 lakh.

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika set couple goals for a lot of people. The couple tied the knot on 14th November, 2018. As per reports, Ranveer Singh gifted Deepika Jimmy Choo pearl-embellished sandals which cost approx. 2.2 lakh.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a couple that is looked upon very dearly. Recently, the couple even celebrated their daughter Raha’s first birthday. The couple got married on April 14th, 2022 and their Karva Chauth celebration went really amazing. Reportedly, Ranbir gifted a diamond set to Alia Bhatt that was approx. 8.5 lakh.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married last year on December 9. The couple happily celebrated Karwa Chauth and the fans could see their pictures online. According to sources, Katrina Kaif got a Louis Vuitton handbag from Vicky Kaushal that was approx. 4.45 lakh.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in the year 2009 and the couple celebrated their Karwa Chauth very happily at Sunita Kapoor’s house with some other actresses. Reportedly, Raj Kundra gifted Shilpa Shetty a diamond set of approx. Rs 35 lakh.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya tied the knot on 4th December, 2022 and they celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this year. Reportedly, the actress received a gold necklace as a gift from her hubby that was approx. 4.8 lakh.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor got married on July 7th, 2015. Mira Kapoor celebrated Karwa Chauth at Sunita Kapoor’s house. As per reports, Shahid Kapoor gifted a diamond-studded platinum bracelet to Mira that was approx. 3.4 lakh.

