Must Read! Co-sisters who share a great rapport with each other

From Maheep Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, here’s a list of co-sisters who share a great rapport with each other.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

MUMBAI : We always talk about sister love in Bollywood, brotherhood in the industry, and a lot more. However, we never talk about co-sisters (Jethani / Devrani) in B-Town. Well, movies and especially TV shows have always shown that co-sisters never gel with each other. However, that’s not the case in real-life.

So, today, let’s look at the list of co-sisters in B-Town who share a great rapport with each other...

Deanne Panday – Bhavana Pandey

Bhavana Pandey is Chunky Pandey’s wife and Deanne Panday is Chunky’s brother Chikki Panday’s wife. The two gorgeous ladies are seen together in multiple pictures together on social media.

Pinky Roshan – Kanchan Roshan

The Roshans are the perfect example of a one happy family. From birthdays to Sunday lunch, they spend a lot of time together, and in their family pictures of course Pinky Roshan and Kanchan Roshan grab everyone’s attention.

Maheep Kapoor – Sunita Kapoor – Late Sridevi

Both Maheep and Sunita shared a great rapport with late Sridevi. Now, we also get to see Maheep and Sunita together on many occasions.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Sophie Turner – Danielle Jonas

We know that Jonas family is not from Bollywood, but our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra is a part of their family. Well, co-sisters Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, all of them are spotted together multiple times, and they look like a perfect huge family.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 18:39

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
