MUST READ! David Dhawan said you reminded me of 70’s Amitabh Bachchan’s films: Shreyas Talpade opens up about dubbing for Allu Arjun in Pushpa

MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade in a conversation with an Entertainment portal talks about the success of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. To many who do not know, Shreyas has given his voice to Allu Arjun’s character in the film.

Shreyas was asked about how does he feel that his voice has been appreciated by the audience for the Hindi version of Pushpa. The actor said, ‘I never expected that I would get so much appreciation for dubbing for the film. Allu Arjun has worked so superbly on the screen, and I just tried to compliment his work.’

He further adds, complimenting my work, actor Allu Arjun said to me that I have dubbed his voice so brilliantly that for an actor to replicate his emotions on screen was challenging and the same time was extremely satisfying for me. He has shown so many attitudes, and swag like in the beginning he was working as a laborer, who is willing to do something.

He stated I like one reaction which I got from David Dhawan sir. He said to me that you reminded me of 70’s Amitabh Bachchan’s films. Coming something like this from such a big filmmaker was a huge compliment for me.

Pushpa is written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay. After the super success of the first part, fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment of the film.

