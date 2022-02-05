Must read! Dharmendra shares a video on social media post his discharge

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra has returned home after recovering at the hospital. He posted a video on his social media to share with his fans and well-wishers that he is doing fine now. Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week for a muscle pull.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits, I did it and learned my lesson.” The actor was seen in a full-sleeve tee, muffler and a cap as he sat on a chair to give a message to his fans. He said in the video, "Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital dor two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I'm back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all," he said in the video.

His daughter Esha Deol commented on the video, “Love you.” Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan commented on the post, “Pls pls take care sir. Wishing you God speed recovery.”

Dharmendra is currently working on Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Dharmendra also has the sequel of 'Apne' coming up. With this, he will be reuniting with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on screen. Reportedly, the film will also feature Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol.

Dharmendra is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. He made his foray into films with Arjun Hingorani’s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960.

Some of his best performances include classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Satyakam, and Seeta Aur Geeta.

Credits: Hindustan Times