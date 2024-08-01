Must Read! Did you know these actors went to school together? Check out the list inside

Two actors might not be on the same level of work but we are here to show you that at an important point of time, they were together. Now we are here with a list of actors who went to school together.
movie_image: 
Salman

MUMBAI: The world is a small place and we keep bumping into people who we have seen or met before. There are times when we coincidentally bump into an old school friend or a crush or a college teacher. It gives us an external perception as to who we are and who we were earlier.

No matter what the age, we always miss our school days and rarely forget the people we went to school with. There are movies where we see childhood friends growing up together and very often it happens even in real life. However, there's a difference in how situations take place in real life.

One thing common in all of us, is the love for Hindi movies, which have now extended to OTT content. We see a lot of big celebrities today enjoying their stardom or having a luxurious life. Two actors might not be on the same level of work but we are here to show you that at an important point of time, they were together.

Now we are here with a list of actors who went to school together. Take a look at the list below:

Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia

Varun Dhawan has given some performances and was last seen in the Hindi movie Bhediya which was loved by the audience. If Varun Dhawan has achieved a lot in his life, so has Tamannaah Bhatia and it is said that the actress went to the same school as Varun Dhawan. The actress has made a mark in Hindi and South cinema with movies like Entertainment, Bhola Shankar, Baahubali 1 and 2, Babli Bouncer, and many more. She was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.

Twinkle Khanna and  Karan Johar

It is a known fact for a lot of KWK fans that Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna went to school together as it was revealed when Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were once a guest of the show. While Karan became a successful director, Twinkle Khanna became an actress and a very successful author. This year, Karan Johar came up with a unique movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Even Twinkle Khanna came out with a book Welcome To Paradise.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor became one of the hottest on-screen pairs of Hindi movies with Baaghi 1 and 2. It is said that the actors even went to school together. Shraddha Kapoor rocked with her performance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar while even Tiger Shroff was loved in Ganapath.

Uday Chopra and Hrithik Roshan

Uday Chopra and Hrithik Roshan were seen together in Dhoom 2. While Uday Chopra played a sidekick to cop Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan played the role of theif. Audience loved their performances but as per sources, both the actors went to school together.

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha is known for her powerful role in Akira and other roles in Dabangg and Lootera. Even Arjun Kapoor is adored for his roles in Ki & Ka, Ishaqzaade and many more. As per reports the actors went to school together.

Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt

There are times when Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt came together in movies like Parineeti, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Eklavya, and LOC Kargil. However, as per sources, the actors even went to school together.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan came together once and made history with their comedy film Andaaz Apna Apna but according to some reports, they also went to school together.

What do you think about these movies and actors? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

