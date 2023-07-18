Must read! Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shaandilyaa breaks silence about the reshoot of the film

It was reported that Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2, which was wrapped recently, went for a quick 12-day reshoot. While the actors remained tight-lipped on the matter, Raaj Shaandilyaa has reacted to the report.
DREAM GIRL 2

It was reported that Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2, which was wrapped recently, went for a quick 12-day reshoot. While the actors remained tight-lipped on the matter, Raaj Shaandilyaa has reacted to the report.

In an interview with a leading publication, the director Raaj Shaandilyaa clarified that it wasn't a complete reshoot but rather the remaining shots and an additional song that still needed to be filmed.

For the unversed, a source close to the development informed that director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor went through the first cut of the film. They were happy with the product but felt that there was a scope for improvement. They spoke to Ayushmann and others and they all readily came on board to get the reshoot done. The schedule lasted for 12 days and took place earlier this month. The reshoot wrapped up on Saturday, July 15, at Mumbai’s Madh Island. 

Coming back to Dream Girl 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, along with renowned actors like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and more.

