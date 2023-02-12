Must Read! Enjoyed Sam Bahadur? Here are 5 times when Vicky Kaushal stood out with his performance, check out the list

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as former Indian Army commander Sam Manekshaw. The film, which was filmed over the course of the previous two years in a number of actual locations, has garnered positive reviews for its depiction of the lives of notable officers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both have important roles in the film.

While the poster, trailer and Vicky Kaushal’s first look as Sam Manekshaw in the movie looked promising, the audience is all curious to see what Meghna Gulzar has to offer us this time.

Well, the time has come and the wait is over as the movie released the other day. There was a lot of buzz about the movie releasing the same day as the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

It seems that the audience made their decision and reported earlier about how the netizens reacted to the movie.

The audience fell in love Vicky Kaushal all over again as he nailed his performance as Sam Manekshaw. And this only makes us realize how Vicky Kaushal has always given his best to the roles that he has played.

While all of his performances are appreciated, there are times when he left a strong impact on the audience with his performances. So we are here with a list of roles that Vicky Kaushal played flawlessly. Check out the list below:

URI: The Surgical Strike

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal, URI: The Surgical Strike was a movie filled with patriotism and every Indian loved the movie, especially Vicky Kaushal’s role in it. Even Vicky Kaushal’s dialogue from the movie, “How’s the josh?” became popular after the movie was released. In the movie, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, an Indian Army officer, leads a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.

Raazi

Way before Sam Bahadur came in the picture, Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal had teamed up for this amazing movie where we saw the fresh pairing of Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. While the audience appreciated Alia Bhatt’s performance as the lead actress, Vicky Kaushal’s performance surely did not go unseen.

Sardar Udham

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Banita Sandhu, this movie is about an Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, who seeks revenge on Michael O'Dwyer, Punjab's lieutenant governor, by assassinating him after his troops cruelly kill hundreds of people in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the movie was highly appreciated.

Manmarziyaan

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, this movie showed an amazing journey of love. Vicky Kaushal’s character was something really unique from what he has done before and his performance really stood out.

Masaan

This movie marked Vicky Kaushal’s debut and it did not fail to impress the audience at all. Vicky Kaushal really proved his mettle with his performance in this 2015 independent drama movie where Vicky was paired opposite Shweta Tripathi.

While these movies showed Vicky Kaushal’s potential, Sam Bahadur really left the audience awestruck with his performance as Sam Manekshaw.

