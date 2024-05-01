Must Read! Fardeen Khan breaks silence on Zeenat Aman’s revelation of Feroz Khan cutting her pay for Qurbani, “family wasn't spared”

Zeenat Aman, who has been part of many blockbusters like Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, etc is super active on social media and very often shares interesting anecdotes from her past films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 19:56
movie_image: 
Fardeen

MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman was the reigning film actress of the 80’s. Every director wanted to work with this gorgeous and beautiful former beauty queen. The veteran actress who still has that glamor and zeal in her gave her fans an important health update recently. The Don actress recently underwent an eyelid surgery due to a condition called Ptosis.

Also Read-Oh No! Zeenat Aman reveals battle with 'Horrible Flu' for 10 days; Will be back for upcoming projects soon

Zeenat Aman, who has been part of many blockbusters like Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, etc is super active on social media and very often shares interesting anecdotes from her past films. Recently she revealed why Feroz Khan had cut her pay for their film Qurbani. Fardeen Khan has now reacted to her post and wrote, “@thezeenataman aunty, if it's any consolation family wasn't spared either. We just received the standard family discount of 25%. Khan Saab would have loved your post. He would have laughed out loud.”

Check it out here;

Fardeen has worked in his dad’s films like Prem Aggan and Janasheen, which were helmed by his dad too.

Zeenat’s long post read, “The Don actress wrote, “I read somewhere that Oxford's word for the year 2023 is 'rizz' - short for 'charisma'. Well, if I've ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan.” She further wrote, “Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear.”

Also Read-Shocking! Zeenat Aman Recalls ‘bursts into a flood of tears’ when Raj Kapoor narrated her before Satyam Shivam Sundaram song shoot; ‘Raj Kapoor laughed and said…’

On the work front, Zeenat will next be seen in Manish Malhotra’s Bun Tikki also starring Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Pinkvilla 


 

Zeenat Aman Satyam Shivam Sundaram Don Amitabh Bachchan Shashi Kapoor Hare Rama Hare Krishna Qurbani Dhund Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 19:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Jay's mother and Reyansh join hands to separate Jay and Aaradhna
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Wow! Rohit Shetty Discloses Singham's Fast-Paced Shoot: Completed in Less Than Five Months with 20-Hour Workdays
MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty opens up about the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the blockbuster film Singham,...
Must Read! Deepika Padukone's Parents' Condition Before Modelling: Finish Graduation; Here's Why It Couldn't Happen
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, the accomplished actor and daughter of badminton icon Prakash Padukone, once shared an...
Interesting! Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya Visit Melbourne Cricket Ground, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 'Favorite Place' on Birth Anniversary
MUMBAI: Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, was a cricketing icon and a beloved figure in the...
Adorable! Ranbir Kapoor Carries Daughter Raha in His Arms as Alia Bhatt and Family Return from New Year Vacation
MUMBAI: The endearing couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, made a stylish return to Mumbai after enjoying a blissful...
Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Ankita Lokhande evicted Abhishek Kumar but here’s an interesting video that has surfaced against the actress, deets inside
MUMBAI: There is always something happening in the Bigg Boss house, be it a conflict, a fight or drama while the show...
Recent Stories
Rohit
Wow! Rohit Shetty Discloses Singham's Fast-Paced Shoot: Completed in Less Than Five Months with 20-Hour Workdays
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
Wow! Rohit Shetty Discloses Singham's Fast-Paced Shoot: Completed in Less Than Five Months with 20-Hour Workdays
Deepika
Must Read! Deepika Padukone's Parents' Condition Before Modelling: Finish Graduation; Here's Why It Couldn't Happen
Soha
Interesting! Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya Visit Melbourne Cricket Ground, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 'Favorite Place' on Birth Anniversary
Ranbir
Adorable! Ranbir Kapoor Carries Daughter Raha in His Arms as Alia Bhatt and Family Return from New Year Vacation
Malaika
OMG! Malaika Arora gives befitting reply to people shaming her for her alleged break-up with Arjun Kapoor
Gauri
What! When Gauri Khan broke up with Shah Rukh Khan for THIS reason; here is how they patched up