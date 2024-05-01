Must Read! Fardeen Khan breaks silence on Zeenat Aman’s revelation of Feroz Khan cutting her pay for Qurbani, “family wasn't spared”

MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman was the reigning film actress of the 80’s. Every director wanted to work with this gorgeous and beautiful former beauty queen. The veteran actress who still has that glamor and zeal in her gave her fans an important health update recently. The Don actress recently underwent an eyelid surgery due to a condition called Ptosis.

Zeenat Aman, who has been part of many blockbusters like Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, etc is super active on social media and very often shares interesting anecdotes from her past films. Recently she revealed why Feroz Khan had cut her pay for their film Qurbani. Fardeen Khan has now reacted to her post and wrote, “@thezeenataman aunty, if it's any consolation family wasn't spared either. We just received the standard family discount of 25%. Khan Saab would have loved your post. He would have laughed out loud.”

Fardeen has worked in his dad’s films like Prem Aggan and Janasheen, which were helmed by his dad too.

Zeenat’s long post read, “The Don actress wrote, “I read somewhere that Oxford's word for the year 2023 is 'rizz' - short for 'charisma'. Well, if I've ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan.” She further wrote, “Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear.”

On the work front, Zeenat will next be seen in Manish Malhotra’s Bun Tikki also starring Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.”

