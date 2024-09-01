Must Read! Farhan Akhtar at 50: Unveiling 5 Hidden Gems - Lesser Known Dialogues Crafted by the Versatile Artist

Celebrating the 50th birthday of Farhan Akhtar, a maestro in acting, directing, writing, composing, and singing. Delve into the lesser-known yet unforgettable dialogues he penned.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 22:15
movie_image: 
Farhan

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar, a luminary in the world of cinema, wears multiple hats – director, producer, actor, writer, singer, and composer. As the acclaimed artist turns 50, we take a stroll down memory lane, highlighting some of the lesser-known yet remarkable dialogues he crafted throughout his illustrious career.

‘Haan Mein, Magar Wo’ - Dil Chahta Hai

In his groundbreaking 2001 directorial debut, Farhan Akhtar set a new cinematic language benchmark. The colloquial dialogue, "Haan mein, magar wo, suno toh? Tumne toh, lekin main, kabse keh…" from a pivotal scene showcased his mastery in blending authenticity with creativity, revolutionizing Hindi cinema.

‘Mujhe Jungli Billiyan Bahut Pasand Hain’ - Don

Farhan's directorial prowess shone in the 2006 adaptation of 'Don.' The dialogue, "Mujhe jungli billiyan bahut pasand hain. I like wild cats," delivered by Shah Rukh Khan's character, Don, added a new dimension to the iconic crime thriller, reflecting Farhan's inventive storytelling.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar! Check out the Don director’s most stylish blazer looks

Compromise kaun nahi karta - Rock On!!

In his 2008 acting debut and co-writing endeavour for 'Rock On!!,' Farhan introduced the dialogue, "Maine 10 saal pehle ye zindagi chuni thi. Han mujhe compromise karne pade, par compromise kaun nahi karta," capturing the essence of life choices. Little did he anticipate its transformation into a meme, proving the resonance of his words.

Crocodile in a chiffon saree - Luck By Chance

Co-writing for Zoya Akhtar's 2009 directorial debut, Farhan introduced the metaphorical gem, "a crocodile in a chiffon saree," seamlessly blending humour and critique within the film's narrative, showcasing his versatile writing skills.

‘Sorry tab kahiyega jab yahan se nikle’ - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In the 2011 buddy road movie, Farhan's poignant dialogue, "Sorry tab kahiyega jab yahan se nikle please," uttered during an emotional confrontation with his estranged father, resonated with the audience, reflecting the depth and authenticity in Farhan's writing.

As we celebrate Farhan Akhtar's 50th birthday, these hidden gems in his dialogue arsenal showcase the profound impact of his storytelling prowess.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar has been 'obsessed' with cars since childhood

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: The Hindustan Times

    

Farhan Akhtar 50th birthday dialogues Dil Chahta Hai Don Rock On!! Luck by Chance Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Bollywood Entertainment TellyChakkar
