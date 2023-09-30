Must Read! Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shows support to CBFC amidst corruption accusations, “we can indubitably attest to their unwavering commitment to transparency…”

Vishal was forced to pay a bribe of Rs 6.5 Lakhs before the release of the Hindi version of his Tamil language film Mark Anthony. He narrated his ordeal in a video he shared on social media that has caught the attention of his fans and many others.
Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Well known Tamil actor Vishal was left in shock after what happened at the CBFC office recently. The actor said he was left helpless and was forced to pay a bribe of Rs 6.5 Lakhs before the release of the Hindi version of his Tamil language film Mark Anthony. He narrated his ordeal in a video he shared on social media that has caught the attention of his fans and many others.

Also Read- Mark Anthony controversy:really! Jackky Bhagnani reacts to Vishal’s accusations against Mumbai CBFC for taking bribes, “saaf safai ki baat kar rahe hain..”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has now reacted to Vishal’s allegations and tweeted, “The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself.”

Actor/Producer Farhan Akhtar’s Excel entertainment has now defended CBFC in statement that read, “At Excel Entertainment, we have had a collaborative relationship with both @CBFC_India and @MIB_India since 2001, and we can indubitably attest to their unwavering commitment to transparency and fair management.” It further said, “Throughout our extensive partnership, from our first film, Dil Chahta Hai to our latest, Fukrey 3, we have not encountered any hindrances or practices of corruption.”

Mark Antony released on 15th September and has got a great response. The film’s HIndi version released on 29th September and post that the lead actor Vishal took to his social media page to share a video. In the video he states clearly that this is not a promotional video but about the scam he faced and requests the Prime Minister to take appropriate action. He says, “We applied for a certificate online and we had to come in at the last minute due to some technical issue. But, we were taken aback by what happened at the CBFC office in Mumbai. When my person visited the office, we were given an option to pay the price of ₹6.5 lakh and get the certification the same day. We were left with no option.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 09:13

