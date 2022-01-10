Must Read! “Fukra Bholi Punjaban ko le Gaya” check out some of the hilarious comments for Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on their recent cocktail party before marriage

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda are no doubt one of the most loved and followed couples in Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen many beautiful pictures which are coming from the side of this couple and giving us some major couple goals.

Recently the couple organised a cocktail bash in Delhi, pictures of which are floating all over the social media.

ALSO READ – (Romantic! Fukrey actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha look adorable in THESE pics prior to their wedding, See pics)

These pictures and videos are getting some amazing comment from the fans and the fans could not keep calm but shower their love and blessing to the couple, but there are few people who are commenting some hilarious stuff, have a look

No doubt these comments from netizens show how much the fans and audience follow the characters of their movie and showering love.

What are your views on these comments and this beautiful couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Aww! “You don't know how you're going to look or feel”- Alia Bhatt on her soon to be launched maternity wear)