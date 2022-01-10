Must Read! “Fukra Bholi Punjaban ko le Gaya” check out some of the hilarious comments for Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on their recent cocktail party before marriage

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently are all set to get married on October 6, the couple is getting hilarious comments on their recent cocktail bash

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 13:55
movie_image: 
Must Read! “Fukra Bholi Punjaban ko le Gaya” check out some of the hilarious comments for Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on their re

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda are no doubt one of the most loved and followed couples in Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen many beautiful pictures which are coming from the side of this couple and giving us some major couple goals.

Recently the couple organised a cocktail bash in Delhi, pictures of which are floating all over the social media.

ALSO READ – (Romantic! Fukrey actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha look adorable in THESE pics prior to their wedding, See pics)

These pictures and videos are getting some amazing comment from the fans and the fans could not keep calm but shower their love and blessing to the couple, but there are few people who are commenting some hilarious stuff, have a look

No doubt these comments from netizens show how much the fans and audience follow the characters of their movie and showering love.

What are your views on these comments and this beautiful couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Aww! “You don't know how you're going to look or feel”- Alia Bhatt on her soon to be launched maternity wear)

Ali Fazal Richa Chadha Bollywood couple Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 13:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Uff! Malaika Arora Never Fails to Look Glamorous
MUMBAI: Bollywood's glam diva Malaika Arora never fails to look glamorous and is here to take our breath away through...
Wow! Aneri Vajani Looks Chic in THESE Outfits
MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani looks amazing and totally chic in her recent Instagram posts. We would love to steal her outfits!...
OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Housefull Director Sajid Khan enters the show, gets a special message from Shehnaaz Gill And Bigg Boss Breaks a 15-year-old Tradition! Read more for details!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality...
Sexy! Heli Daruwala Looks Alluring in her Recent Instagram Posts
MUMBAI: Dancer and Actor Heli Daruwala looks alluring and extremely hot in her recent Instagram posts. The actress has...
OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta enters with THIS former Uttaran co-star and Salman exposes the truth?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
Hotness Alert! Komal Pandey Makes Fashion Statement with THESE Looks
MUMBAI: Influencer Komal Pandey, who has 1.8 M followers on Instagram, makes fashion statement with her super hot looks...
RECENT STORIES
Ranveer Singh
Shocking! Netizens addresses Ranveer Singh as Joker as she steps out in a pink outfit check out the comments from netizens