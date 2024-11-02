Must Read! Gopal Datt Emphasizes the Need for a Literary Connection in Cinema

MUMBAI: Gopal Datt, renowned for his performances in films such as 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' and 'Filmistaan,' has voiced the need for a stronger connection between cinema and literature. The actor, who recently narrated Harishankar Parsai's classic story 'Ek Film Katha' in the Seema Pahwa directorial 'Koi Baat Chale,' believes that our cinema has lost its connection to literature.

Expressing his views, Gopal Datt emphasizes the significance of reestablishing the link between cinema and the rich literary tradition. He notes that older films maintained this connection, but it seems to be missing in contemporary cinema. The actor suggests that the younger generation of filmmakers should familiarize themselves with the works of eminent writers like Harishankar Parsai.

Speaking about 'Koi Baat Chale,' an evocative literary anthology featuring stories by iconic writers like Saadat Hasan Manto, Munshi Premchand, and Parsai, Gopal praises the effort to revisit these literary treasures. He believes that reading such works will help people rediscover India's countless literary gems.

Also Read:Exclusive! We should read negative comments as constructive feedback is very important: Gopal Datt on social media trolling and negativity

Addressing the appeal of 'Ek Film Katha,' which satirizes populist cinema, Gopal Datt anticipates that the story will resonate with diverse audiences. He mentions the trend of remaking films between Bollywood and South Indian languages, emphasizing the universal themes present in Indian cinema.

A National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus, Gopal Datt commenced his artistic journey on the stage in 1999. Influenced by theatre icon B.V. Karanth, he brings a nuanced perspective to the intersection of literature and cinema.

'Koi Baat Chale' is set to be available for viewing on Dish TV Rangmanch Active, D2H Rangmanch Active, and Airtel Spotlight from February 11, providing audiences with a cultural and literary experience.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vijay Varma and Gopal Dutt roped in for a web series coming from Still and Still Moving Pictures

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala



