Must Read! Gopal Datt Emphasizes the Need for a Literary Connection in Cinema

Actor Gopal Datt, known for his roles in films like 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' and 'Filmistaan,' highlights the current lack of connection between cinema and literature.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 10:30
movie_image: 
Gopal

MUMBAI: Gopal Datt, renowned for his performances in films such as 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' and 'Filmistaan,' has voiced the need for a stronger connection between cinema and literature. The actor, who recently narrated Harishankar Parsai's classic story 'Ek Film Katha' in the Seema Pahwa directorial 'Koi Baat Chale,' believes that our cinema has lost its connection to literature.

Expressing his views, Gopal Datt emphasizes the significance of reestablishing the link between cinema and the rich literary tradition. He notes that older films maintained this connection, but it seems to be missing in contemporary cinema. The actor suggests that the younger generation of filmmakers should familiarize themselves with the works of eminent writers like Harishankar Parsai.

Speaking about 'Koi Baat Chale,' an evocative literary anthology featuring stories by iconic writers like Saadat Hasan Manto, Munshi Premchand, and Parsai, Gopal praises the effort to revisit these literary treasures. He believes that reading such works will help people rediscover India's countless literary gems.

Also Read:Exclusive! We should read negative comments as constructive feedback is very important: Gopal Datt on social media trolling and negativity

Addressing the appeal of 'Ek Film Katha,' which satirizes populist cinema, Gopal Datt anticipates that the story will resonate with diverse audiences. He mentions the trend of remaking films between Bollywood and South Indian languages, emphasizing the universal themes present in Indian cinema.

A National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus, Gopal Datt commenced his artistic journey on the stage in 1999. Influenced by theatre icon B.V. Karanth, he brings a nuanced perspective to the intersection of literature and cinema.

'Koi Baat Chale' is set to be available for viewing on Dish TV Rangmanch Active, D2H Rangmanch Active, and Airtel Spotlight from February 11, providing audiences with a cultural and literary experience.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vijay Varma and Gopal Dutt roped in for a web series coming from Still and Still Moving Pictures

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Prokerala

    
 

Entertainment Gopal Datt cinema Literature Harishankar Parsai Koi Baat Chale Bollywood Literary Anthology Indian Literature Film Remakes National School Of Drama TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 10:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Reeva unable to face Savi and the rest of the class after Ishaan's marriage
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
What! 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra allegedly THREATENED producer over shoot disturbance; Says ‘We were shooting in sync sound’
MUMBAI: With the success of his most recent film, 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is happy. On October 27, the movie...
Must read! Rashmika Mandanna REFUTE rumors of fee hike following Animal; Says 'I should actually consider it…'
MUMBAI : Animal, a film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released earlier in December of the previous year. Soon after its...
Jhanak: Woah! Anirudh gets out of danger, but at a cost
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Must read! Aamir Khan feels fortunate to collaborate with Kiran Rao despite divorce; Says ‘I feel that I got lucky because Kiran’
MUMBAI: For Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan are working together once again. The film debuted at the Toronto...
Must Read ! Sushmita Sen breaks silence on marriage plans amidst rumors of reconciliation with Rohman Shawl
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has been in the news for her upcoming series Aarya Antim Vaar. The actress has always left...
Recent Stories
Vidhu
What! 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra allegedly THREATENED producer over shoot disturbance; Says ‘We were shooting in sync sound’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Vidhu
What! 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra allegedly THREATENED producer over shoot disturbance; Says ‘We were shooting in sync sound’
Rashmika Mandanna
Must read! Rashmika Mandanna REFUTE rumors of fee hike following Animal; Says 'I should actually consider it…'
Aamir
Must read! Aamir Khan feels fortunate to collaborate with Kiran Rao despite divorce; Says ‘I feel that I got lucky because Kiran’
Bhumi
Interesting! Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Insecurities and Finding Liberation in Front of the Camera
Mrunal
What! Mrunal Thakur reveals how the media ran behind a star kid leaving the actress’s interview mid way
Abhishek
Interesting! Abhishek Bachchan: Navigating the Bumpy Road to Success – Legacy Burden or Choices?