Must Read! Gulshan Devaiah speaks about his role in Little Thomas "it allowed me to step into the shoes of a never-seen-before character"

He has been part of many films and OTT series where he has flaunted his effortless precision in bringing even the most complex characters to life.
Gulshan Devaiah is one of the most talented and brilliant actors we have in the Hindi film industry. He has been part of many films and OTT series where he has flaunted his effortless precision in bringing even the most complex characters to life. 

Gulshan is now all set to be seen in the upcoming film Little Thomas. Speaking about his character and his experience, he said, “Little Thomas' offered me a refreshing detour from the intense and grey characters I've portrayed in my recent projects. It was a cinematic journey that allowed me to step into the shoes of a never-seen-before character in Little Thomas.’

Gulshan further added, “It was a chance to explore the lighter side of storytelling, to embrace the innocence and simplicity that often accompany childhood narratives. As an actor, it's crucial to navigate various genres and characters, and 'Little Thomas' provided the perfect opportunity to stretch those creative muscles.”

Little Thomas also stars Rasika Duggal and is directed by Kaushal Oza.

