Must Read! Hansal Mehta Attributes Box Office Obsession to Amitabh Bachchan Era

In a recent roundtable discussion, Hansal Mehta delves into the industry's current obsession with box office numbers. As a filmmaker, Mehta emphasizes his commitment to storytelling rather than being driven by commercial success. He highlights the importance of focusing on the craft and not succumbing to the pressure of chasing profit.

2. Amitabh Bachchan's Influence on Box Office Discussions:

Mehta traces the origins of the industry's fixation on box office numbers to the era of Amitabh Bachchan, referring to him as a "one-man industry." During Bachchan's reign, discussions around film success shifted towards the "Friday-Saturday business," introducing terms like "initials" to measure a film's opening performance. Mehta underscores the shift from measuring film success in terms of silver jubilees and golden jubilees to the contemporary emphasis on opening weekend figures.

3. The Evolving Film Landscape:

The filmmaker acknowledges the changing landscape of the film industry, with reduced breathing space for films in theatres and a growing focus on opening weekend collections. Mehta reflects on the transition from measuring audience occupancy to the current emphasis on Friday-Saturday business.

4. Sudip Sharma's Perspective:

Screenwriter Sudip Sharma, known for works like NH10 and Udta Punjab, shares his perspective on data and quality. He emphasizes that data should not be equated with quality, drawing a parallel with McDonald's being the highest-selling burger globally but not necessarily the best. Sharma's insight challenges the notion that high box office numbers equate to a film's intrinsic quality.

5. Hansal Mehta's Recent Works:

Mehta discusses his recent projects, including the crime web series Scoop and his role as an executive producer for the web series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. He also mentions directing the mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders and producing the film Dedh Bigha Zameen.

Hansal Mehta and Sudip Sharma's comments shed light on the industry's historical shift towards a numerical focus, with the era of Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal role in shaping discussions around box office success.

