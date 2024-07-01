Must Read! Hansal Mehta spills the beans on working with Manoj Bajpayee, “I used to get very irritated”

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has been in the industry for 29 years and has starred in some wonderful films. Currently, the actor is busy garnering praises for his excellent performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Everyone is waiting for the third season of The Family Man.

Now, director Hansal Mehta, who has worked with Manoj in films like Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar and Aligarh has opened up about working with the talented actor. He said, “Manoj has major mood swings. We made Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! in 2000, and he was a pain in that film. But at heart, he’s a nice guy. He’s not a bad person. You get that vibe. When we were working together, I used to get very irritated. I would ask, ‘Manoj, why are you behaving like this?’ That was the time when Manoj would take the character and just go. I don’t know how he decided that the character should be irritable, but he thrust it on everyone. Everyone used to run away from him.”

On the work front, Manoj will next be seen alongside Konkana Sensharma in Abhishek Chaubey's crime comedy series Killer Soup. It also stars Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and Rajeev Ravichandran. It will premiere on Netflix on January 11th this year. Manoj has also done a film called Despatch.

