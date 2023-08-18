Must Read! Have a look at the actors who aced the role of transgender on-screen

MUMBAI: There are many roles in the film industry which are considered to be extraordinary or out of league, which takes a fine amount of acting for an actor to portray. Playing the role of a transgender is one of them. With Haddi coming on 7th September and its hype being high in the air, we all are excited to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui portray the role of a transgender. Well, till then, here we have for you a list of actors who stepped out of their comfort zone and performed exceptionally as a transgender.

1.Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the role of a transgender in his upcoming movie Haddi, which is going to release on 7th September, exclusively available on Zee5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is looking amazing in the trailer and his looks are nail biting. The actor is well known for his solid acting in movies and hence this time as well, the expectations from the actor are very high.

2. Sushmita Sen – Taali

Sushmita Sen played the role of a transgender social activist Shreegauri Sawant in her very recent webseries Taali, which was released on Jio Cinema on 15th August. She got a lot of appreciation for her role and acting.

3. Sharad Kelkar – Laxmi Bomb

Sharad Kelkar played the role of a transgender in Laxmii, which was the remake of Kanchana. Akshay Kumar also played the role of a transgender for some scenes. Sharad Kelkar’s portrayal of a transgender was on a different level and audience loved him for this.

4. Vijay Raaz – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Vijay Raaz played the character of Razia Bai, who was Gangubai’s rival in the movie and was also a transgender. There were speculations regarding his character as people said that transgender don’t get a chance because of this. On the other hand, many people liked Vijay’s character and his acting as Razia Bai.

5. Ashutosh Rana – Sangharsh

Ashutosh Rana played the role of Lajja Shankar Pandey in the movie Sangharsh, which is one of his most iconic role and people loved it. His character was seen kidnapping children and sacrificing them to become immortal.

6. Sadashiv Amrapurkar – Sadak

Sadashiv Amrapurkar portrayed the role of Maharani, an evil transgender madam running a brothel. The way he played the character was loved by the audience and it legit gave the audience chills down the spine.

7. Paresh Rawal – Tamanna

Paresh Rawal played the role of Tikku Ali Sayed, a transgender and Pooja Bhatt played the role of Tamanna who brings up Tikku, who was abandoned in childhood itself. Paresh Rawal’s acting as a transgender was applauded by many and was liked by critics and his fans.

Well, these were some of the Bollywood actors who stepped out of their comfort zone and portrayed a transgender, helping our society to grow. Comment below whose character you liked the most and how excited are you for Haddi.

