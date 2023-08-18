Must Read! Have a look at the actors who aced the role of transgender on-screen

With Haddi all set to release on 7th September, everyone is excited to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui play the role of a transgender. With this excitement hovering up, here we have a list of actors who have previously played the role of a transgender.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 06:30
movie_image: 
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: There are many roles in the film industry which are considered to be extraordinary or out of league, which takes a fine amount of acting for an actor to portray. Playing the role of a transgender is one of them. With Haddi coming on 7th September and its hype being high in the air, we all are excited to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui portray the role of a transgender. Well, till then, here we have for you a list of actors who stepped out of their comfort zone and performed exceptionally as a transgender.

1.Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the role of a transgender in his upcoming movie Haddi, which is going to release on 7th September, exclusively available on Zee5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is looking amazing in the trailer and his looks are nail biting. The actor is well known for his solid acting in movies and hence this time as well, the expectations from the actor are very high.

2. Sushmita Sen – Taali

Sushmita Sen played the role of a transgender social activist Shreegauri Sawant in her very recent webseries Taali, which was released on Jio Cinema on 15th August. She got a lot of appreciation for her role and acting.

Also read - Taali review: Sushmita Sen gives an amazing performance in this well-made series based on the life of Shreegauri Sawant

3. Sharad Kelkar – Laxmi Bomb

Sharad Kelkar played the role of a transgender in Laxmii, which was the remake of Kanchana. Akshay Kumar also played the role of a transgender for some scenes. Sharad Kelkar’s portrayal of a transgender was on a different level and audience loved him for this.

4. Vijay Raaz – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Vijay Raaz played the character of Razia Bai, who was Gangubai’s rival in the movie and was also a transgender. There were speculations regarding his character as people said that transgender don’t get a chance because of this. On the other hand, many people liked Vijay’s character and his acting as Razia Bai.

5. Ashutosh Rana – Sangharsh

Ashutosh Rana played the role of Lajja Shankar Pandey in the movie Sangharsh, which is one of his most iconic role and people loved it. His character was seen kidnapping children and sacrificing them to become immortal.

6. Sadashiv Amrapurkar – Sadak

Sadashiv Amrapurkar portrayed the role of Maharani, an evil transgender madam running a brothel. The way he played the character was loved by the audience and it legit gave the audience chills down the spine. 

7. Paresh Rawal – Tamanna

Paresh Rawal played the role of Tikku Ali Sayed, a transgender and Pooja Bhatt played the role of Tamanna who brings up Tikku, who was abandoned in childhood itself. Paresh Rawal’s acting as a transgender was applauded by many and was liked by critics and his fans.

Well, these were some of the Bollywood actors who stepped out of their comfort zone and portrayed a transgender, helping our society to grow. Comment below whose character you liked the most and how excited are you for Haddi.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read – Taali review: Sushmita Sen gives an amazing performance in this well-made series based on the life of Shreegauri Sawant

Haddi TALI Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sushmita Sen TRANSGENDER Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! "I will never do Khatron Ke Khiladi in my life, but there could be a possibility that I do Bigg Boss" - Tanvi Dogra
MUMBAI: Tanvi Dogra is a well known actress on television and she has a good fan following.She is known for her roles...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Vinayak wants to kill Isha, Ishaan comes to rescue
MUMBAI: The popular drama series ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled...
Exclusive! Saavi and Vedika AKA Samridhi Shukla and Indira Krishnan open up about the upcoming track and the major twist, read to know more
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Exclusive! Is Aditi Sharma going to participate in this big reality show? Read to find out what the actress has to say
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update from the entertainment world.Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee TV, produced by...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Rishi wants Lakshmi to confess her feelings, Lakshmi stops herself
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Hot! Times when Karishma Tanna raised the temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is known for acting and modelling. She has done many TV shows and films. Her roles in Naagin 3...
Recent Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Must Read! Have a look at the actors who aced the role of transgender on-screen
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sushmita
Must read! Sushmita Sen shares her views on actresses surviving in the industry, "The biggest mistake is to expect kindness..."
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals about his experience shooting with Amitabh Bachchan after a long time, reacts on Salman Khan’s recent bald look
Anil Sharma
Emotional! Anil Sharma reveals about Sunny Deol crying when Gadar 2 released in theatres
Salman
Must read! Will Sunny Deol charge more than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Gadar 2's success?
Menon
Woah! Kay Kay Menon talks about playing serious and comic roles, reveals himself to be 'seriously funny'
Amitabh
What! Mr. India was to have Amitabh Bachchan as lead with Ramesh Sippy as the director reveals producer Boney Kapoor