Must read! Have a look at the Bollywood titles named after GALIYAN (Abusive Words)

MUMBAI: Indeed Bollywood is no less than any industry when it comes to creativity, over time we have seen some amazing titles coming from the side of our Bollywood industry which justifies the content of the movie.

There are many titles of the movie which remain in the hearts and minds of the fans and create a solid impact and having said that there are many titles which are inspired from the abusive languages.

Having said that, today we shall discuss some of the Bollywood titles which are inspired from the Hindi bad words.

1. Kaminey

Starring Shahid Kapoor in a double role which also had Priyanka Chopra in the leading role, Kaminey was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The first movie where the actor was seen in a negative shade was immensely loved by the fans and the movie was titled after a Hindi abusive language Kaminey.

2. Saala Khadoos

Starring R. Madhavan, Saala Khadoos is no doubt one of the most underrated movies of all time, no doubt this is one of the finest performances coming from the side of the actor R Madhavan as the Angry Young Man and the title is once again after a Hindi abusive word Saala.

3. Haramkhor

Haramkhor was released in the year 2015 which had Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading role, no doubt it was a treat to watch the actor in the movie, the title also grabbed the attention of the fans because of being an abusive Hindi word.

4. Kuttey

Kuttey is an upcoming movie which has Arjun Kapoor in the leading role, not much is known about the movie but again the title which is coming from a Hindi abusive word is already getting some strange response from fans.

5. Namak Halal

Starring Amitabh Bachchan movie Namak Halal was no doubt one of the most loved movies of the actor Amitabh Bachchan, it was directed by Prakash Mehra and released in the year 1982.

6. Harami

Harami starring Emraan Hashmi was immensely loved by the fans and once again the title of the movie after an abusive word.

These are some of the Bollywood movies whose titles were after Hindi abusive language. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

