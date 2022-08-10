Must Read! Have a look at the most underrated actors of Indian cinema

MUMBAI:Over the time, we have seen our favourite actors winning hearts of the fans with their beautiful acting in different movies. No doubt, these actors never fail to impress the fans and audience with their beautiful craft on screen and create a strong fan base for themselves.

We have seen many of these actors getting their dues over the time. But, there are few who don't and are considered the most underrated actors of Indian cinema. So, today, let's have a look at some of the underrated actors coming from the Hindi film industry.

Abhishek Bachchan

Right from the time of his debut, actor Abhishek Bachchan has been delivering some great performances. He has been a part of some unforgettable movies like Dum Maro Dum, Guru, Bol Bachchan and special mention to the OTT show Breathe. Indeed, he is one of the most loved actors but he is somehow, underrated.

ALSO READ – (https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/what-adah-sharma-s-old-chat-mocking-ananya-panday-goes-viral-here-s-what-she-said)

Jimmy Shergill

Jimmy Shergill is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. He has been loved for his intense performances in movies like Special 26, A Wednesday and in comic movies like Happy Bhag Jayegi and Jhootha Kahin Ka Ka. He is indeed one of the most underrated actors of Indian cinema.

Emraan Hashmi

Another most loved actor of Indian cinema is Emraan Hashmi. There was a time when every movie of the actor was a Blockbuster. Credit goes to his acting talent and the superhit songs of his films. Currently, this actor is struggling to make his mark in the Indian industry.

Ali Fazal

Another name which makes it to the list is Ali Fazal. The actor has been grabbing attention of the fans with his beautiful performances. The most favourite character of all time, Guddu Pandit from the OTT show Mirzapur is considered iconic. He is indeed one of the most underrated actors in Indian cinema.

R. Madhavan

Another name which comes to our mind is R. Madhavan, our very own Farhan from the movie 3 Idiots. Indeed, it is one of the most loved characters of the actor. But somewhere, the industry has not acknowledged the actor and his immense talent.

Well, these are some of the most underrated actors of Indian cinema. Which actor is your favourite? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/hot-arjun-kapoor-ranveer-singh-and-more-actors-who-dared-bare-it-all-230529)