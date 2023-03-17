Must Read! “Hera Pheri 3 is not in safe hands” netizens after watching Pop Kaun

MUMBAI : Hotstar web series titled Pop Kaun has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The show which has some amazing talents like Kunal Khemu, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chunky Pandey, Nupur Sanon, Jamie Lever, Satish Kaushik, the show has released today and it is getting some mix to negative response from the fans and audience.

As we all know the show is directed by Fahad Samji who is known for his slapstick comedy, and Hera Pheri 3 has been the talk of the town and recently we came to know that Farhad Samji will be directing the third part of the franchise, since then there were many news and reports were the fans were expressing their disappointment with regards Farhad Samji coming as the director for movie Hera Pheri 3.

Today finally the web series Pop Kaun was released. The fans all over are expressing that after watching the web series Pop Kaun they feel that the movie Hera Pheri 3 is not in the safe hands now and Farhad Samji should not be directing it.

Check out the comments below

Raj Mehta or Amrit Raj Gupta (Director of GULLAK) consider them for #HeraPheri4 After watching #PopKaun I have no hope from #HeraPheri. NOT AT ALL! How can you make such legends act unfunny & do over the top?PLEASE DO NOT WASTE THE LEGACY OF AN EMOTION! #SaveHeraPheri4 — SAGAR SWARUP (@sagarswarupp) March 17, 2023

After watching 25 mins (that's what I could bear) of #Popkaun , now we also demand @farhad_samji to be removed from #HeraPheri3. His work has become more cring. Plz @akshaykumar sir reconsider your decision fot director. Don't let this cringe man ruin the legacy of Hera Pheri — Akshay Kumar 24x7 (@Akkistaan) March 17, 2023

This man lives in complete illusion. This is what.. a comedy means to him.



Bro this is a complete trash. I had a nervous breakdown,and couldn't watch more than one episode. This kind of comedy might have worked during Mithun era...but no longer.



Please #HeraPheri3 ko baksh de https://t.co/fCxlqfALec — Aragorn (@bravo_bravooo) March 17, 2023

Farhad Samji gave another valid reason to us to protest him as director for #HeraPheri3 #popkaun — Sarcasm ka Rakhwala (@sarcasmRakhwala) March 17, 2023

As we see these are comments coming from the side of the netizens with regards to their review for Pop Kaun and the direction of Farhad Samji, what are your views on the direction of Farhad Samji, and do you think he is the perfect director for Hera Pheri 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

