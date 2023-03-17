Must Read! “Hera Pheri 3 is not in safe hands” netizens after watching Pop Kaun

Web series Pop Kaun getting some mixed to negative response from the fans and audience and they are saying the Hera Pheri 3 is not in safe hands now
Pop Kaun

MUMBAI : Hotstar web series titled Pop Kaun has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The show which has some amazing talents like Kunal Khemu, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chunky Pandey, Nupur Sanon, Jamie Lever, Satish Kaushik, the show has released today and it is getting some mix to negative response from the fans and audience.

As we all know the show is directed by Fahad Samji who is known for his slapstick comedy, and Hera Pheri 3 has been the talk of the town and recently we came to know that Farhad Samji will be directing the third part of the franchise, since then there were many news and reports were the fans were expressing their disappointment with regards Farhad Samji coming as the director for movie Hera Pheri 3.

ALSO READ : Pop Kaun review! This Kunal Khemu starrer serves laughter, but in bits and pieces

Today finally the web series Pop Kaun was released. The fans all over are expressing that after watching the web series Pop Kaun they feel that the movie Hera Pheri 3 is not in the safe hands now and Farhad Samji should not be directing it.

Check out the comments below

As we see these are comments coming from the side of the netizens with regards to their review for Pop Kaun and the direction of Farhad Samji, what are your views on the direction of Farhad Samji, and do you think he is the perfect director for Hera Pheri 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for Netflix series Vakalatnama

Pop Kaun Farhad Samji Hera Pheri
