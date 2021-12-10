Must read! Here are some lesser-known facts about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Anjali Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Known for his raw and realistic acting skills, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor over the years across platforms and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt the fans always look forward to seeing more of the actor on screen and they always seek information about his personal life.

Many of us know the wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anjali Siddiqui just by the name but today let us know more in detail about his wife Anjali Siddiqui.

Initially, Nawaz and Anjali were in love and stayed in a live-in relationship for a long time. However, due to a tumultuous relationship between them, the two parted ways. Nawaz then married a girl of his mother’s choice, but the marriage did not last long and ended in a divorce. He met Anjali again and decided to marry his first love. Anjali even changed her name to ‘Zainab’ during the nikkah.

Anjali Siddiqui whose nickname is Alia was born on 3rd January 1977, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. She is an actress who does not have much popularity. She is the proud mother of two kids. On 19th May 2016, she gave birth to a son who has been named Yanni. The unique thing about their son is that 19th May is the birthday of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as well. Hence, the day witnesses twin celebrations. They already have a daughter named Shora Siddiqui.

Anjali resides in Mumbai along with her family. She looks after her husband and kids but often gets annoyed when Nawazuddin is not able to spend sufficient time with them. We have also seen she often expresses her discontent to her husband. Anjali is fond of cooking and cooks on her own for her family. It is said that behind every successful man there is a woman. Behind the success of Nawazuddin, Anjali Siddiqui stands.

On the work front, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the movie Serious Men, and he has some amazing lineups like, Bole Chudiyan , Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Sangeen, Heropanti 2, Adbhut, and Tiku Weds Sheru.

