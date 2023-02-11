Must Read! Here are times when the versatile actor Boman Irani played the role of a teacher and left a strong mark, check it out

While he is known for playing a variety of roles, he has played one role, of a teacher quite some times. So we are here with a list of movies where he has played the role of a teacher.
MUMBAI: Boman Irani is known as one of the finest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. The actor started late in his life but surely made a strong mark on everyone’s heart and mind with his mind-blowing performances.

The audience has always loved to see the actor play a variety of roles so flawlessly. Other than being an actor, he is also a voice-over artist. The actor is recognized for his roles in movies like Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, P.K., 3 Idiots, Sanju and many more.

If we talk about his upcoming projects, he will soon be seen in the upcoming film Dunki, which is a Rajkumar Hirani film starring Shahrukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

The actor has worked with Shahrukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani many times but this will be the first time, all three are coming with one project together.

While he is known for playing a variety of roles, he has played one role, of a teacher quite some times. So we are here with a list of movies where he has played the role of a teacher. Check out the list below:

Munna Bhai MBBS

Nobody can forget this movie and its characters, especially Munna Bhai Circuit and Dr. Asthana. The character of Dr. Asthana was played by Boman Irani and was loved by the audience. He played the role of a professor in the movie and the audience loved the equation between Dr. Asthana and Munna Bhai.

Main Hoon Na


This movie is one of the most iconic SRK movies, directed by Farah Khan that stands the test of time. The characters of this movie were loved a lot, especially the character of ‘Yogi’ who is the college principal. Audience had their laugh-out-loud moment everytime Yogi was in frame.

3 Idiots


3 Idiots, known as Rajkumar Hirani’s one of the most memorable movies, left a great impact on the audience and so did the character of Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe or ‘VIRUS’ played by Boman Irani. VIRUS was the strict and controlling director of the college and everything about the character was loved, be it his way of standing or his way of talking.Dunki


With time, Boman Irani’s craft is increasing and reaching the next level like no other. The trailer of Dunki has just released today (2nd November) on the occasion of Shahrukh Khan’s birthday and the audience got to see a glimpse of Boman Irani’s character which is once again of a teacher.

This is our list of times when Boman Irani played the character of a teacher. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

