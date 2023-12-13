Must Read! Here’s the list of Hindi movies which were most searched on Google this year, check it out

While there are actor-driven movies, there are also story-driven movies this year and we are here with a list of Hindi movies where searched the most on Google.
Jawan

MUMBAI: This year has been an amazing one, be it theatrical releases or OTT releases. The audiences have been entertained and are still going to get entertained, that’s for sure. The year 2023 has been amazing for Hindi movies and Hindi movie lovers as we got to see some major blockbusters and also some new faces.

While there are actor-driven movies, there are also story-driven movies this year and we are here with a list of Hindi movies where searched the most on Google.

So check out the list below:

Jawan

This is a movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Prayamani and Riddhi Dogra. The movie is directed by Atlee and it showed some mind-blowing action sequences. The movie collected Rs1,148cr worldwide.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, directed by Anil Sharma, has left a strong impact on the hearts and minds of the audience as Sunny Deol and Ameesha made a comeback with this movie and made the audience nostalgic.

Adipurush

Adiprush, the movie with a modern take on the epic Ramayan was not received well as it became a target of many controversies. After the release of the movie, the makers had to make corrections in the dialogues and also had to apologize. While the movie failed to perform well, it seems like it did not fail when it comes to the buzz of it as we can see it is still in the top 5 most searched movies. The movie starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

Pathaan

This movie marked Shah Rukh Khan’s major comeback and that too with a bang. Shah Rukh Khan, who is majorly known for his romance and comedy in the movies, this time we all got to see the dashing action side of the actor and it did not disappoint.

The Kerala Story

One of the most impactful movies this year has been The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and much more. The movie is directed by Sudipto Sen and even now it is an important topic of discussion. The movie was a success.

What do you think about this list? Tell me your views in the comment section below.

