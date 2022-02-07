Must Read! Here’s what is common between Aamir Khan-Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: From Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood celebrities who have ended their marriage and have taken their separate ways but remain together to co-parent their kids. Here’s the list of Bollywood couples who have decided to go their own ways but have to take the path of co-parenting their kids.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of Lagaan and fell in love with each other immediately. The duo ended their relationship after 15 years of marriage. The ex-couple released the join statement which reads Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalize this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together.

Also read:Must Read! Post their divorce announcement, Aamir Khan and his family gets papped at Mumbai Airport for the first time

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991. They got divorced in 2004, and the custody of their children went to Amrita Singh. Thou the couple have parted their ways, they both have decided that they will be co-parenting their children, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. It is said that Saif Ali Khan continued to take care of their children’s financial needs.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted their ways after 14 years of marriage. The duo continues to co-parent their two children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The two have been spotted several times at the movie dates along with their children.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani got married in 2000 and ended their relationship in 2016. The duo has been co-parenting their daughters Shakya and Akira.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora called their relationship off after being together for 18 years. The duo has a son Arhaan Khan who is currently studying abroad. Arbaaz has been often spotted with his son thou Malaika Arora has his full custody. Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan have been spotted together several times taking their morning walks.

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia

Arjun Rampal tied the knot with Mehr Jesia in the year 1998. The duo ended their relationship after 21 years of marriage. They have two kids Mahikaa and Myra which they both take care of.

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma got married in the year 2010. In 2020 the couple was granted a divorce from the court. The duo has a son Haroon, however, they have been co-parenting their son happily.

Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj

Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj tied the knot after nine years of dating. However, they went on their separate ways and got divorced in 2009. They have been co-parenting their daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Love Blossoms! Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to exchange wedding vows on THIS date followed by a grand wedding in April