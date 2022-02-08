Must Read! Here is the REAL REASON why Shakun Batra roped in intimacy director for Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Gehraiyaan

MUMBAI: Director Shakun Batra's next film Gehraiyaan, which stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is currently the talk of the town.

The director has described his film as a 'mirror into modern adult relationships'. But since the trailer first dropped in December, one of the biggest talking points around the film has been the intimate scenes between lead actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. And now, the director has revealed why he roped in an intimacy director for the film.

Shakun Batra feels all the talk around the intimacy in the film is giving it too much importance. He told Hindustan Times, "I think there are more conversations about intimacy than probably the story deserves.”

He added, "Intimacy is a very small part of this big story and I know people would feel that way when they watch. Yes, I wanted to give it respect like any other department. I wanted the actors to feel safe, secure.” Shakun Batra said that he engaged Dar Gai--the film's intimacy director-- to make it more subtle and not bolder, as many are assuming. "I wasn't getting the intimacy director to make it bolder. I was trying to make the experience respectful. So that's why, for me, the conversation is never about glorifying it. If anything, I am trying to make it subtler, less titillating and less scandalising. I am not playing it for shock value."

Also starring Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES