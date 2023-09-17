Must read! Here's why Shilpa Shetty was absent from India's Got Talent Season 10, the actress reveals

Shilpa Shetty Kundra had an amazing journey in Bollywood and is still recognized for her iconic songs. The actress has done many outstanding movies like Life...In a Metro, and Dhadkan.
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty Kundra had an amazing journey in Bollywood and is still recognized for her iconic songs. The actress has done many outstanding movies like Life...In a Metro, and Dhadkan. 

Also read -'Kantara' took me back to my roots, says Shilpa Shetty

Now, the Shut Up and Bounce star is currently seen in India's Got Talent Season 10. Lately, her absence from the show made fans extremely curious as she might leave for promotional tours; ever since her upcoming movie Sukhee was announced. The actress has finally revealed her sudden absence.

During a recent interaction with E-Times, the actress disclosed a lot about reality shows and how they worked in her favor to gain more fans. 

She even mentioned that at times these things get anyone off on the health aspect since the shows become hectic for hours. 

The Baazigar actress spoke about the fact that embarking on the television path has raised her to so much popularity that she never had. 

She said, "TV is a great milieu to connect with my audience. This is a milieu to connect with my audience. This is my 30th year and year and my popularity has only increased with my tryst with TV. I want to continue having one leg in that medium."

The Hungama 2 actress also mentioned that hectic schedules drain her out after the pack-up. She says: "It is consuming when you are sitting on that chair, I switch it off when I am home. I am consumed in such a way that it is that it is exhausting to see 25 acts in a day. That is the only consuming aspect."

Talking about her current show India's Got Talent 10, she says that the talents that come every year are an absolute revelation. 

The hunger to showcase the talent to the nation and also make the country proud is something that makes Shilpa express genuine happiness to be part of such a show.

As Shilpa Shetty has quit the show, a new judge will be brought on board. Her new movie Sukhee is about to be released this month. 

Also read - Shocking! Shilpa Shetty avoids remarking on husband Raj Kundra’s biopic; Says ‘I don’t have a role in it"

Sukhee's plot revolves around a housewife juggling between her family and her identity, she wants to get a chance to be free and do what she always desired.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

