Must Read! This is how actress Kriti Sanon reacts to her dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan, scroll down to know more

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan to share the screen space in ‘Shehzada’
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 09:56
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are two of the most talented stars of Bollywood. A couple of days ago, Kriti shared a video of the two on Instagram which led to fans wondering if they are dating in real life. Now, Kriti has talked about these rumours.

The actress also talked about social media and said that she didn't know any more if it was a good thing or a bad thing. Kriti said that these rumours are petty things that don't bother her anymore.

The actress reportedly told the portal, "It is (result of) people's need for information. I don't know if social media is a great thing to happen to us or a bad thing that happened to us. I have mixed feelings when it comes to that."

Kriti added, "If you ask me about these petty things, they don't bother me at all. It just makes you feel like 'I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be.'"

Kriti and Kartik have interesting projects in the pipeline. Apart from Shehzada, Kriti will be seen in Ganapath, Bhediya and Adipurush. Adipurush also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh. Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in the same.

Credit: SPOTBOYE

Bollywood movies Kriti Sanon Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Bachchhan Paandey Dilwale Lika Chuppi Shehzada Ganapath Bhediya Adipurush TellyChakkar
