Must Read! I really had to switch off my fan girl character in front of Shahrukh Khan: Taapsee Pannu on sharing screen space with Shahrukh Khan

In her recent media interaction, actress Taapsee Pannu spoke in detail about the types of roles she avoids and also about collaborating with Shahrukh Khan for her upcoming movie Dunki

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is one such actress coming from the Bollywood industry who definitely looks forward to selecting different types of scripts. She is known not only for her beautiful craft but also for her cuteness. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie titled Shabaash Mithu.

In her recent media interaction, actress Taapsee Pannu not only spoke in detail about her movie but also about the types of projects she would avoid and about sharing screen space with Shahrukh Khan in the upcoming movie Dunki.

Talking about her movie Shabaash Mithu as we all know it is based on Indian women's Cricket Champion Mithali Raj. When asked about what entertainment quotient the movie will have for a non-cricket fan, actress Taapsee Pannu revealed that there is dark humour that will be loved by the fans and it will definitely make you laugh, but at the same time it will underline many meanings to it.

Also read (Taapsee Pannu on why popularity of thriller genre never fades)

As we all know actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to be seen with superstar Shahrukh Khan in the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani movie titled Dunki, the actress revealed that she is a huge fan of Shahrukh Khan and she has grown up watching SRK movies but whenever she is in front of him and giving a scene, she literally has to put her fangirl character off, so that she can do her job in a better way. Taapsee Pannu says that it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that she got to work with Shahrukh Khan and she does not want to lose it.

Over time we have seen actress Taapsee Pannu in projects which are either sports biopic or about sports. Actress Taapsee Pannu says that she is not at all looking forward to doing something out of the box or something which requires a heavy preparation for the character.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch actress Taapsee Pannu in her projects and we look forward to seeing some more amazing characters coming from the side of the actress.

What are your views on the actress Taapsee Pannu, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Taapsee Pannu on why popularity of thriller genre never fades)

