Must Read! “I want to make people smile, fill their hearts with happiness, bring them together, and rise above” Ayushmann Khurrana on his choice of movies

The actor picked the most unconventional subjects and yet, they seemed to work at the box office. However in the last few years his films might not have exactly stuck gold but his brand has now dimmed a bit.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Ayushmann

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has been the undisputed king of the box office for many years. The actor picked the most unconventional subjects and yet, they seemed to work at the box office. However in the last few years his films might not have exactly stuck gold but his brand has now dimmed a bit.

Also Read- Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana finally spills the beans on reports of him being part of Cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic

Ayushmann’s star power is such that he has signed a whopping 24 brand endorsement contracts, indicating his growing status as a youth icon. 

Speaking of his growing impact on the people of India, the Dream Girl 2 actor said, “It is humbling to see how they (brands) have entrusted me with the responsibility to deliver their product promise and values in an authentic, credible, relatable, and clutter-breaking way.”

He further added, “I think about how my film choices have triggered a positive change in mindset and played a large role in brands seeing me as someone credible enough to synergize with their vision.”

Also Read-Must read! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the real reason why An Action Hero floped, despite being a 'great film'

Speaking of his choice of movies, Ayushamann said, “Through my choice of cinema, I would like to capture and reflect the aspirations, ambitions, and values of a growing, dynamic, and rising New India, and reflect these in my brand journey too. I want to tell a unique story with a lot of heart, to subvert the norm and tell people to create their own path.”

He added, “By choosing inclusive scripts, and subjects and playing disruptive characters the endeavor from my end has always been to connect pan-India and challenge the status quo at every opportunity. Through my journey with brands, movies, and music, I want to make people smile, fill their hearts with happiness, bring them together, and rise above.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-financialexpress

Ayushmann Khurrana Dream Girl Dream Girl 2 Adha dhun Badhaai Ho An Action Hero Movie News UNICEF TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! When Salman Khan was labeled a liar by THIS Aarya actor, Read on to know why
MUMBAI: Salman khan is the undisputed star of the Hindi Film industry. Despite never having won many awards in his life...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj’s attacker gets arrested, Anupama and Malti Devi worry for his life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi to punish Kiran for his evil deeds, Reeva to return to India?
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: OMG! Pakhi decides to get treatment to have a baby with Adhik
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! When Anushka Sharma clarified rumours of her and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Cold War’; Says ‘I have no problems with Deepika or …..’
MUMBAI :Despite their lack of close friendship in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone have always been very...
Spooky! Here's a list of movies and web series to watch this Halloween with your loved ones, take a look
MUMBAI: Halloween is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to take out your wands, blankies and broomsticks...
Recent Stories
Salman
What! When Salman Khan was labeled a liar by THIS Aarya actor, Read on to know why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman
What! When Salman Khan was labeled a liar by THIS Aarya actor, Read on to know why
Anushka Sharma
OMG! When Anushka Sharma clarified rumours of her and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Cold War’; Says ‘I have no problems with Deepika or …..’
Stree
Spooky! Here's a list of movies and web series to watch this Halloween with your loved ones, take a look
Kiran
Shocking! Did You Know? Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' held rigorous screen tests for aspiring actors before finalizing the cast
Raveena Tandon
What! Raveena Tandon opens up about the Bollywood vs. South industry debate; Says ‘The South industry is that they were so strongly connected with their roots…’
Anurag
What! When Anurag Kashyap said, “If Quentin Tarantino made a film in India, it would be this,” while talking about Salman Khan's Dabangg