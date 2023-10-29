Must Read! “I want to make people smile, fill their hearts with happiness, bring them together, and rise above” Ayushmann Khurrana on his choice of movies

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has been the undisputed king of the box office for many years. The actor picked the most unconventional subjects and yet, they seemed to work at the box office. However in the last few years his films might not have exactly stuck gold but his brand has now dimmed a bit.

Also Read- Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana finally spills the beans on reports of him being part of Cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic

Ayushmann’s star power is such that he has signed a whopping 24 brand endorsement contracts, indicating his growing status as a youth icon.

Speaking of his growing impact on the people of India, the Dream Girl 2 actor said, “It is humbling to see how they (brands) have entrusted me with the responsibility to deliver their product promise and values in an authentic, credible, relatable, and clutter-breaking way.”

He further added, “I think about how my film choices have triggered a positive change in mindset and played a large role in brands seeing me as someone credible enough to synergize with their vision.”

Also Read-Must read! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the real reason why An Action Hero floped, despite being a 'great film'

Speaking of his choice of movies, Ayushamann said, “Through my choice of cinema, I would like to capture and reflect the aspirations, ambitions, and values of a growing, dynamic, and rising New India, and reflect these in my brand journey too. I want to tell a unique story with a lot of heart, to subvert the norm and tell people to create their own path.”

He added, “By choosing inclusive scripts, and subjects and playing disruptive characters the endeavor from my end has always been to connect pan-India and challenge the status quo at every opportunity. Through my journey with brands, movies, and music, I want to make people smile, fill their hearts with happiness, bring them together, and rise above.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-financialexpress