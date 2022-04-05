Must read! Since I'm a self-critic I tend to correct myself: Masaba Gupta

MUMBAI: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta who is the love child of Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, was raised as a single mother by the Bollywood actress.

Masaba gave an interview to one of the leading portals where she spoke about Masaba Masaba, challenges as a designer and more.

Talking about Masaba Masaba, the show was such a hit! Was there a change in the way people treated you, after the show? “I live in my own little box, so I didn't notice anything but others around me did. Also, I don't let too much positive/negative feedback take a toll on me. But there were lots of brands that didn't want to work with me, and suddenly stood up and noticed my work. The minute you're in front of the camera, people think that you've arrived and suddenly you're a serious person.”

Did you feel more free in the second season 2 of Masaba Masaba? “I had so much fun in season two because I was past that nervousness. But I was very stressed out on the first day of season 2, because I had come back after 2 years, so I didn't know if I still had it in me? What mistakes should I not repeat in season 2? And since I'm a self-critic I tend to correct myself.”

Do you rather enjoy playing yourself than a character? “I really enjoy both, but playing a character is much easier than playing a character. I initially thought it's so easy to play Masaba, but when I started acting, I figured it's so difficult to be yourself because you don't know the boundary of whether you should act or be yourself. Also, in front of the camera you have to add some drama to yourself at the same time you also have to play dull for the dramatic effect it creates. So that was a challenge, but being a character is easier.”

I know a man telling you, “Oh you're designing for fun, but what next?". Did you get that a lot in the beginning, where people weren't taking you seriously? “Till 2019, we took our first round of investment when we were invested as a company. The first time that it happened was after 10 years of my work, that people stood up to notice it. That one comment had sparked me and pushed me to do 100 times better than what they thought.”

