Must read! Imtiaz Ali opens up about the failure of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most acclaimed and popular directors in Bollywood. He is known for his ability to tell romantic stories that have strong female characters. In 2017, he did Jab Harry Met Sejal with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.
MUMBAI:Imtiaz Ali is one of the most acclaimed and popular directors in Bollywood. He is known for his ability to tell romantic stories that have strong female characters. In 2017, he did Jab Harry Met Sejal with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Recently in an interview, the director spoke about the box office failure of the film.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Imtiaz Ali was asked if Shah Rukh Khan's persona in Jab Harry Met Sejal might have overshadowed the character he was playing in the film. In response, Ali said that it might be true as many people said that SRK was 'too big' to be in that film. 

He said that it doesn't mean that they did not work honestly on the film. Talking about Shah Rukh, he said: "He is the one who liked the film and wanted to make it actually." The director then reflected on its failure. "But yeah it didn't translate to the level that it could have. I think hopefully another time, another film," he added. 

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a 2017 romantic comedy film written and helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film was produced by Gauri Khan and starred SRK and Anushka Sharma in the lead role. Upon release, the film met with mostly mixed reviews and turned out to be a box office disappointment.

Workwise, SRK was last seen in the action thriller Jawan which has emerged as a major commercial success. Directed by Atlee, the film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. He is now gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki. 

The film is slated to release during the Christmas week of December this year. Ali, on the other hand, has directed Chamkila which is based on a Punjabi singer. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role alongside Parineeti Chopra. It will be released next year.

