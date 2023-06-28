Must Read! Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan interacts with the paparazzi, netizens say, “He has pure heart like his father”

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s recent gesture towards paparazzi has impressed the netizens. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 16:59
MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has been trying to make a mark in the industry. He made his acting debut with the film Qala, and received a good response for his performance in it. He has some interesting projects lined up, and recently, he was clicked by the paparazzi at the screening of Lust Stories 2.

Babil posed for the shutterbugs and then interacted with the paparazzi like he was their friend. The actor’s gesture has impressed the netizens.

A netizen commented, “Sweetest boy ever i have seen in Bollywood hope he stays like that forever.” Another Instagram user wrote, “He has pure heart like his father.” One more Instagram user wrote, “No show off pure heart loving him, love to see him more.” Check out the comments below...

Babil Khan has some interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in an OTT series titled The Railway Men which is produced by YRF. The actor has two films lined up, a project with director Amit Golani and The Umesh Chronicles which reportedly also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Irrfan Khan was one of the most talented actors we had in the industry. In 2018, he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and he had flown down to the UK for the treatment. In 2020, the actor passed away, and his demise shocked one and all.

Are you excited about the upcoming films of Babil? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Irrfan Khan Babil Khan Qala The Railway Men Amit Golani The Umesh Chronicles Amitabh Bachchan Lust Stories 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
