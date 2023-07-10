Must Read! “It is a real problem when people become rude and insensitive” Bhagyashree on everyone’s assumption that people of the film industry are not nice

MUMBAI :Bhagyashree gained immeasurable popularity and fame with her debut film Maine Pyaar Kiya. She however appeared in very few films thereafter but her popularity hasn’t gone down yet. She recently opened up about people’s preconceived notion about people working in the film industry.

Bhagyashree said, “The biggest perception is that people working in Bollywood are not nice. We need to keep proving all the time. When you see a social media post showing someone cooking or cleaning, people start saying 'they must not be doing all of that, they have so many people at home'. The fact is, the house is ours so we need to clean it. Even we eat food so we can also cook. We are just the same as you guys. It is a real problem when people become rude and insensitive.”

She further said, “Jab hum filmon mein aa rahe the, tab bhi tha (It was prevalent even when I was entering films), ‘films are a very bad world, no person from a good family would be allowed to go to the film industry’. This was there even 30 years ago. Over a period of time, things have changed. You look at it as any other workplace would be. There are women in every aspect, right from set designing, to make-up. I would say it still remains an industry.”

Bhagyashree will next be seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, which also stars Radhika Madan in the lead and will hit the big screens on 27th October 2023.

Credit-Hindustan Times