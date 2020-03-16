Must Read! Jaaved Jaaferi is worried about the future of the country, read on to know more

Jaaved Jaaferi becomes vocal about his late father legendary actor Jagdeep Jaaferi
MUMBAI: In 2020, Indian cinema lost a gem – legendary actor-comedian Jagdeep. The actor, who has been a part of 400 films, has touched our lives either with his on-screen work or his words. Jaaved Jaaferi recently opened up on the late actor’s personality, and the lessons he taught to his children.

Talking about his legendary father Jagdeep Jaaferi, Jaaved Jaaferi asserted, “I learned a lot from him. The people he worked with, the likes of Guru Dutt Sahab, Bimal Roy Sahab, V Shantaram Sahab, Mehboob Sahab, and more, they are like encyclopedias, and my father absorbed a lot from them and passed it on to us.”

“The way they approached their work, life, and their whole approach towards this amazing country and the inclusivity of this country, he grew up with it and passed it on to us. But sadly, I see it is going for a toss today, but we can only hope for better times,” the actor added.

Jaaved said the Sholay actor taught him to “have hope.” He said that his father used to tell him that ‘Khuda ki rehmat se kabhi maayoos nahi hote.’ “He used to call it a crime. He taught us to be grateful for everything. He would teach us to approach work as worship. He would tell us to not be frivolous with work. ‘If you are on a set, do not sit and entertain people,’ he would say.”

Jaaved is a father of three kids – Meezaan Jafri, Alaviaa Jaffrey, and Abbas Jaffrey. Meezaan has already marked his entry into Bollywood.

Jaaved Jaaferi is looking forward to the release of Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2. He will also feature in Disney + Hotstar’s social thriller, titled Escape Live.

Credit: The Indian Express

Latest Video