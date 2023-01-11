Must Read! Jamnadas Majethia aka Himanshu from Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan talks about the destiny of the movie to be releasing in Diwali, read to know more

MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. In 2010, the makers of the show came up with a film titled Khichdi – The Movie which was a successful venture and left the audiences in splits.

Now, after 13 years, the makers are coming back with a sequel of the movie, titled Khichdi 2.

The trailer of the movie has released and the audience response has been amazing and everyone’s waiting for the movie to release in Diwali.

The trailer of the movie is really hilarious and brings nostalgia to the viewers. The characters of the movie have a separate place in everyone’s heart and soon we will all get to see them once again on the big screen.

Also read - Hilarious! Khichdi 2 to release on THIS date; the announcement video will make you laugh out loud

Kirti Kulhari, who was a part of Khichdi – The Movie, will be seen in the sequel as well. Even Farah Khan who had a cameo in the first part of the movie will be seen once again in this upcoming movie.

In a media interaction with the cast of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, Jamnadas Majethia aka Himanshu from the movie, talked about the effect of violence on kids as they consume a lot of UA content. JD said that even when a movie is UA certified, the families take their kids to watch the movies and nobody stops them even in the theatres.

Talking about the importance of the movie, JD said that Khichdi is a pure family movie and there will be times when kids will love certain scenes even more than the adults of the family. JD and Aatish Kapadia (the director of the movie) mentioned how Khichdi was destined to be released in Diwali this year and will be the perfect movie for families during the festival.

Also read - Exclusive! Actress Flora Saini confirms being a part of Khichdi 2

Looks like this one’s not going to fail to tickle our bones. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.