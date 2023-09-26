Must Read! Jawan’s composer Anirudh Ravichander and South actress Keerthy Suresh dating other people, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Jawan is currently the number one film in India and has reached Rs 1000 crores worldwide. The cast and crew are in a celebratory mode as the film has broken all records. Atlee and Anirudh’s Bollywood debut has been a smashing one. Now the music composer of Jawan, Anirudh Ravichander has been in the news for another reason.

There have been reports that Anirudh is dating South actress Keerthy Suresh and the two will soon get hitched. The actress has now broken her silence over the news and said, “It is wrong news, Anirudh is a friend of mine.” The duo are indeed in a serious relationship but not with each other. The duo are dating two different people.

A source shared with a news portal, “He has been seeing Kaviya Maran for quite sometime now. Kaviya owns the IPL team Sunrise Hyderabad and is often seen during the cricket matches. We don’t know the seriousness of this relationship yet, but they definitely have been together for some time now. In fact, there was a news going around that the two were planning to get married and the announcement would be made very soon. She was also spotted having a gala time at one of Jawan’s event, where Anirudh performed.”

Speaking of Keerthy, the source added, “She was introduced to him by her father G Suresh Kumar, who is a well-known Indian film producer. The two have been asked to know each other well before anything is officially announced. So it’s pretty much a set up by family and the two are giving each other time to understand if they are compatible for each other. As far as her equation with Anirudh is concerned, they are indeed good friends.”

In May 2023, Keerthy’s father had rubbished rumors that his daughter is marrying Dubai-based businessman Farhan Bin Liaquat after their pictures had gone viral on social media.

Credit-HindustanTimes